How Forky made her way into my house, and heart

God knows from where she arrived and settled herself in the roadside garden of our corner house in the lane. The cries emanating from her hunger pangs caught my daughter’s attention, and she went outside to look for the source. She discovered it to be an abandoned, lean and fragile puppy. Taking fancy to the little creature, she brought milk in an earthen bowl for her.

As they say, whatever your birthplace, you gravitate to the place where you finally settle. The puppy came in as a young, perhaps six months old; and took refuge in our garden. She adjusted herself in this place as if it was destined for her.

Just into her 11th grade, and confined indoors because of the Covid pandemic, my daughter spent her free time with her. My better-half and she named her Forky. Though Forky was protected by the garden grills, they often came out to shoo away the stray dogs who dared to bark at her. I’m sure animals understand the language of love, that’s why she stayed on with us.

Forky’s presence affected the life of our 10-year-old Labrador, who couldn’t make out why he had suddenly lost the undivided attention of the family. He would often bark when we served her food as if it was out of his share. Thankfully, he didn’t do her any harm, and they signed a tacit peace accord between themselves within a few days.

But it was me who always found her reprehensible. Perhaps Forky was too thin and freaky, or she was a street dog; whatever the reason, she didn’t fit my description of a pet. For one full year, I couldn’t tolerate her presence. Initially, I tried to shoo her away whenever my daughter wasn’t around. But invariably, I had to back down as her stern voice came out of nowhere, reminding me to stay put. I often told her, Forky was her sister from a previous birth. However, she didn’t seem to mind my poking as long as her favourite wasn’t touched or shooed.

As she grew up, Forky became our best defence against any intruder. She was a better bet than any doorbell or CCTV camera. Her incessant shrill barking was a foolproof alarm for someone’s presence at the gate.

In charge of opening and closing the locks of the house, every morning I would see her sticking her nose in between the logs of our gate. Customarily, I would shoo her, but then one day, I just opened the gate and allowed her to come onto our veranda. I realised; it wasn’t just an entry to my house; it was as much an entry into my heart.

I don’t know when and how this change of heart happened. Probably it was her persistence, despite my snubs, that did the trick. For the first time, I could feel the power of endurance in relationships. I wondered how as humans we distance ourselves from others over paltry matters, pledging never to cross paths with them.

I guess we need to learn from the animals how to make a place in someone’s heart. If we just learnt this basic lesson of persistence, the rift in our relationships, the rising divorce rate in our families would drop. She taught me, if we were a little more tolerant and hung on despite the adversities, it’s just a matter of time before we end up in everlasting togetherness. vikasdeepak23@gmail.com

The writer is an Ambala-based prosthodontist