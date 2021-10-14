HP: 18 candidates in fray for bypolls

Chief electoral officer, Himachal Pradesh, C Palrasu said that the nomination process for the byelections to Mandi Lok Sabha constituency and Fatehpur, Arki and Jubbal-Kotkhai assembly constituencies were completed on Wednesday. No candidate has withdrawn his/her nomination till October 13, the last date for withdrawal of nomination papers. Symbols have also been allotted to all the candidates, he added.

He said the six candidates from Mandi parliamentary constituency are Brigadier Khushal Chand Thakur (BJP), Pratibha Singh (Congress), Ambika Shyam (Rashtriya Lokniti Party), Munshi Ram Thakur (Himachal Jankranti Party) and Independents Anil Kumar and Subhash Mohan Snehi.

BJP’s Rattan Singh Pal, Congress’ Sanjay and Independent Jeet Ram are candidates from Arki.

Palrasu said from Fatehpur, Baldev Thakur (BJP), Bhawani Singh Pathania (Congress), Pankaj Kumar Darshi (Himachal Jankranti Party) and Independents Ashok Kumar Somal and Rajan Sushant are in fray.

In Jubbal-Kotkhai, the candidates are BJP’s Neelam Seraik, Congress’ Rohit Thakur, Independents Chetan Singh Bragta and Suman Kadam.

BJP trying to deflect core issues: Pratibha

It’s astonishing that CM Jai Ram Thakur is objecting to the Congress seeking votes on Virbhadra Singh’s name and legacy, said Pratibha Singh during a meeting in Sarkhaghat.

“It appears that BJP leaders are seeing that writing is clear on the wall and they would face defeat in the elections,” she said. “Himachal BJP leaders tried hard to postpone the byelections, but now their speeches are reflecting their helplessness,” Pratibha said, adding that Mandi Lok Sabha seat will set the trend in the country for ending the misrule of the BJP government.

The Prime Minister made lots of promises on providing jobs to two crore unemployed people in the country, “but nothing happened in reality”.