Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / HP: 18 candidates in fray for bypolls
chandigarh news

HP: 18 candidates in fray for bypolls

Nomination process for the bypolls to Mandi Lok Sabha constituency and Fatehpur, Arki and Jubbal-Kotkhai assembly constituencies were completed on Wednesday
No candidate has withdrawn his/her nomination till October 13, the last date for withdrawal of nomination papers for HP bypolls. (Image for representational purpose)
Published on Oct 14, 2021 02:40 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Shimla

Chief electoral officer, Himachal Pradesh, C Palrasu said that the nomination process for the byelections to Mandi Lok Sabha constituency and Fatehpur, Arki and Jubbal-Kotkhai assembly constituencies were completed on Wednesday. No candidate has withdrawn his/her nomination till October 13, the last date for withdrawal of nomination papers. Symbols have also been allotted to all the candidates, he added.

He said the six candidates from Mandi parliamentary constituency are Brigadier Khushal Chand Thakur (BJP), Pratibha Singh (Congress), Ambika Shyam (Rashtriya Lokniti Party), Munshi Ram Thakur (Himachal Jankranti Party) and Independents Anil Kumar and Subhash Mohan Snehi.

BJP’s Rattan Singh Pal, Congress’ Sanjay and Independent Jeet Ram are candidates from Arki.

Palrasu said from Fatehpur, Baldev Thakur (BJP), Bhawani Singh Pathania (Congress), Pankaj Kumar Darshi (Himachal Jankranti Party) and Independents Ashok Kumar Somal and Rajan Sushant are in fray.

In Jubbal-Kotkhai, the candidates are BJP’s Neelam Seraik, Congress’ Rohit Thakur, Independents Chetan Singh Bragta and Suman Kadam.

BJP trying to deflect core issues: Pratibha

It’s astonishing that CM Jai Ram Thakur is objecting to the Congress seeking votes on Virbhadra Singh’s name and legacy, said Pratibha Singh during a meeting in Sarkhaghat.

RELATED STORIES

“It appears that BJP leaders are seeing that writing is clear on the wall and they would face defeat in the elections,” she said. “Himachal BJP leaders tried hard to postpone the byelections, but now their speeches are reflecting their helplessness,” Pratibha said, adding that Mandi Lok Sabha seat will set the trend in the country for ending the misrule of the BJP government.

The Prime Minister made lots of promises on providing jobs to two crore unemployed people in the country, “but nothing happened in reality”.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Jammu and Kashmir L-G visits family of slain teacher

Jammu and Kashmir will never become a part of Pakistan: Farooq on Kashmir killings

NGT denies permission to Himachal HC for reconstruction of its old building in Shimla

Covid vaccine: Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur achieves 100% target
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP