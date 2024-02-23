 HP agriculture varsity submits proposal to establish college of agricultural engineering - Hindustan Times
HP agriculture varsity submits proposal to establish college of agricultural engineering

ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala
Feb 23, 2024 08:56 AM IST

Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Krishi Vishvavidyalaya, Palampur, is looking to establish an agricultural engineering college, for which it has submitted its proposal to the state government recently.

Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Krishi Vishvavidyalaya has four constituent colleges at present . (HT File)
Through the proposal,the university has underscored that recognising the evolving needs of farm mechanisation and the growing importance of incorporating modern technologies, it is the need of hour for the establishment of a college of agricultural engineering. The university at present has four constituent colleges.

Vice-chancellor DK Vatsa said that this college at agricultural university is crucial for unlocking the full potential of farming in the region.

“Through this college, we aim to impart knowledge about innovative technologies, such as drones, robotics and artificial intelligence in agriculture, empowering farmers with tools for sustainable and efficient farming practices,” he said.

He said that the Himachal chapter of Indian Society of Agricultural Engineering has also formally requested the state government to consider this initiative. They have emphasised that the overall development of farming in the state hinges on the training and education of farmers in transformative technologies.

