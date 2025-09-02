HP assembly passes bill to protect public utilities from encroachment

The Himachal Pradesh assembly on Monday passed the Himachal Pradesh Prohibition of Change of Public Utilities Bill, 2025, aimed at safeguarding public utilities from encroachment and unauthorised alterations. The Himachal Pradesh assembly on Monday passed the Himachal Pradesh Prohibition of Change of Public Utilities Bill, 2025, aimed at safeguarding public utilities from encroachment and unauthorised alterations. (HT Photo)

The legislation makes it illegal for anyone to reclaim land once it has been allocated for public use. District deputy commissioners will be empowered to act against such claims, either suo motu or on the basis of complaints. Violators may face up to six months’ imprisonment, a fine of ₹10,000, or both. Importantly, any past orders issued by courts or other authorities in favour of such claims will stand invalid.

According to the bill’s statement of objects and reasons, many public utilities—such as roads, canals, drains, embankments, irrigation channels, health works, schools, and other public buildings—were built on land once privately owned, often transferred through oral agreements or long-standing practice. Substantial public funds have since been spent on their development, making their protection essential.

The bill also specifies that no person, society, trust, or partnership firm can obstruct, alter, or damage land used for public purposes, nor claim ownership over it. Collectors (district magistrate) will provide a hearing before issuing orders, while appeals can be made to the divisional commissioner within 30 days. A further revision petition can be filed before the financial commissioner, whose decision will be final. Civil courts will have no jurisdiction in such matters.

HP to raise illegal mining issue with Punjab

The Himachal Pradesh assembly on Monday also took up the issue of illegal mining along the Kangra-Punjab border during Zero Hour.

Industry minister Harshwardhan Chauhan said the state government would raise the matter with Punjab and also file a petition in the Himachal Pradesh high court. He alleged that illegal crushers from Punjab were operating in border areas of Kangra, causing huge losses to Himachal. Although Nurpur police had made several arrests, suspects were released due to the absence of proper border demarcation, he added.

Fatehpur MLA Bhawani Singh Pathania warned that unchecked illegal mining near Shahnahar Barrage could endanger the structure and trigger floods in low-lying areas of both states. He claimed seven crushers were illegally operating in Chak Mirpur, worsening flood risks in Indora tehsil. Neither Himachal nor Punjab has granted permission for these crushers, he pointed out.