Himachal budget directionless, says ex-CM Jai Ram Thakur; Congress says it will write new chapter in development of state

“I would say this is a directionless budget. There is nothing for the tourism and agriculture sector. The budget is silent on schemes like Himcare, Sahara, Shagun, Mukhya Mantri Kanya Yojna, Grihini Suvidha Yojna and Nai Rahen Nai Manzilen started by the previous BJP government. Also, there is no mention of budgetary provisions for the old schemes. The Congress had promised ₹1,500 per month to all women in the age group of 18 to 60 years but its government announced to give it to 2.31 lakh women in the state who were already getting a pension of ₹1,000. Also, it is not clear whether or not this ₹1,500 would be above the pension amount they already get,” said Jai Ram Thakur, former chief minister.

Himachal Pradesh ex-CM Jai Ram Thakur called the budget directionless. (ANI File Photo)

Himachal Congress president Pratibha Singh said, “CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu delivered in the state legislature today. This budget will write a new chapter in the development of the Congress government in the state. Along with development, the budget will prove to be useful in removing unemployment and providing self-employment to the youth. Every section has been taken care of in the budget.”

BJP MLA Reena Kashyap said, “There is nothing much for the welfare of women in the budget. It is unfortunate that the budget does not mention anything for the senior citizens. Instead of allocating a big amount for setting up zoos, the chief minister should have allocated money for institutions which he has closed.”

Congress MLA Chaitanya Sharma said, “The budget aims at achieving an equilibrium between development policy initiatives and fiscal prudence. I’m particularly pleased with the inclination towards renewable energy. In fact, this budget has been termed a ‘green budget’ for emphasis on renewable energy particularly in the sectors of hydropower and solar energy. By encouraging the replacement of fuel-powered buses and trucks and by announcing subsidies for the youth in the form of a scooter subsidy for young women and charging station subsidy, we can expect a strong boost to e-vehicle infrastructure.”

Sanjay Chauhan, former Shimla mayor and CP(I)M leader said, “It’s unfortunate that the Congress government has ignored farmers and there is nothing for the agriculture sector in the budget. The Congress had made lofty promises during the elections but it has failed to address the problem of growing unemployment as there are more than 9 lakh jobless youth in the state.”