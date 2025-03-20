HP bus attack: Got clues, vandals to be caught soon, say Kharar police

The police have zeroed in on the two miscreants, who vandalised a bus of the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) on the Kharar flyover on Tuesday, officials said on Wednesday. Vandalised a bus of the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) on the Kharar flyover on Tuesday. (HT)

“Their car bore Punjab registration number. They fled towards Kurali. We have zeroed in on the suspects through CCTV cameras and are ensuring if the vehicle is registered in the name of genuine owner. We will soon arrest the accused as we have got vital leads,” a police officer, wishing not to be named, said.

Meanwhile, Mohali rural superintendent of police (SP) Manpreet Singh said no one would be allowed to disturb the peace in the state. The accused would be arrested soon, he said.

According to the police, the two men parked their Alto car at the flyover near Shivjot Enclave, stopped the HP bus and vandalised its glass around 6:45 pm on Tuesday. Heading to Himachal from Chandigarh, the bus had 24 passengers. Bus driver Raj Kumar, 53, from HRTC’s Hamirpur depot had informed the police that two Sikh men signalled the bus to stop. “I stopped assuming they were passengers. They vandalised the glass with sticks. No passenger was hurt,” he had stated.

The Kharar City police have slapped Sections 126(2), 324(4), 3(5) and 351(2) of the BNS.

Recently, a controversy erupted after a group of youths from Punjab, displaying flags featuring Bhindranwale’s photo on their bikes in Manali, faced backlash from the local residents.

The HRTC has indefinitely suspended services on 10 routes to Punjab after two of its buses were vandalised in Hoshiarpur and Mohali in two days.