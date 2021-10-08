HP bypolls: Congress will win all four seats, says Sujanpur MLA

The Congress will win all four byelections in the state and as the BJP has lost its credibility and support among the people, Congress incharge for Fatehpur bypoll and Sujanpur MLA Rajinder Singh Rana said on Thursday. He was addressing a public meeting at Fatehpur after nomination of Congress’ Bhawani Singh Pathania.

He said the ruling party was jittery due to its poor performance for four years and growing dissent. “Be it Jubbal or Fatehpur, Arki or Mandi, alarm bells are ringing for the BJP due to rebellion and saffron party workers have lost the confidence,” he added.

Rana also took a jibe at HP chief minister Jai Ram Thakur for his statement wherein he said “Mandi is ours”. “Only Mandi? What does the chief minister think about other parts of the state?” asked Rana.

Pathania, meanwhile, said bringing industry which may open large number of employment opportunities for local youth will be his priority.

BJP slams Congress for promoting dynastic politics

BJP state general secretary Trilok Jamwal on Thursday said that the Congress always promoted dynastic politics. Talking to the media at Shimla, he said while the Gandhi family dominated the Congress at the national level, in Himachal, it was former chief minister Virbhadra Singh’s family.

“It is strange that the Congress could not find any candidate from Mandi parliamentary constituency other than a relative of Virbhadra Singh,” he said.

“Pratibha Singh’s only qualification is her being the wife of Virbhadra Singh. As a former MP, she has no achievement to count,” Jamwal added.

He said there was huge difference in the talks and deeds of the opposition party. The BJP state general secretary said when in power, the Congress had promised unemployment allowance to the jobless youth, but never fulfilled it.

About the BJP, he said, “The party is united. The election is being fought under the leadership of CM Jai Ram Thakur and state BJP president Suresh Kashyap. We will surely win all the four seats.”