Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jan 12, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

HP committed to combating drug menace, says Sukhu

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Jan 12, 2025 05:12 AM IST

Sukhu reiterated Himachal’s commitment to combating the escalating drugs crisis during the regional conference on ‘Drug Trafficking and National Security’, chaired by Union home minister Amit Shah

With a spike in drugs cases in state, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said it is necessary to adopt a comprehensive approach to tackle trafficking, particularly in border areas.

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (HT File)
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (HT File)

Sukhu reiterated Himachal’s commitment to combating the escalating drugs crisis during the regional conference on ‘Drug Trafficking and National Security’, chaired by Union home minister Amit Shah.

It was organised on Saturday in New Delhi by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Sukhu, who participated virtually from Nadaun, said border areas have become hotspots for illicit activities.

The conference focused on addressing the nexus between drug trafficking and national security, with particular attention to eight northern states and Union territories.

While addressing the conference, Sukhu said NDPS cases have risen by 340% over the past decade, escalating from approximately 500 cases in 2012 to 2,200 cases in 2023. He said the percentage of cases involving heroin has doubled, rising from 29% in 2020 to 50% in 2024. He highlighted the action being taken against peddlers.

Lays stone 4-crore project in Nadaun

Sukhu laid the foundation stone of the proposed Economic Development and Livelihood Generation Project (Navjeevan), to be constructed at a cost of 4 crore in Hareta of Nadaun assembly constituency in Hamirpur district.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 12, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On