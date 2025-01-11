HP committed to combating drug menace, says Sukhu

With a spike in drugs cases in state, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said it is necessary to adopt a comprehensive approach to tackle trafficking, particularly in border areas. Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (HT File)

Sukhu reiterated Himachal’s commitment to combating the escalating drugs crisis during the regional conference on ‘Drug Trafficking and National Security’, chaired by Union home minister Amit Shah.

It was organised on Saturday in New Delhi by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Sukhu, who participated virtually from Nadaun, said border areas have become hotspots for illicit activities.

The conference focused on addressing the nexus between drug trafficking and national security, with particular attention to eight northern states and Union territories.

While addressing the conference, Sukhu said NDPS cases have risen by 340% over the past decade, escalating from approximately 500 cases in 2012 to 2,200 cases in 2023. He said the percentage of cases involving heroin has doubled, rising from 29% in 2020 to 50% in 2024. He highlighted the action being taken against peddlers.

Lays stone ₹4-crore project in Nadaun

Sukhu laid the foundation stone of the proposed Economic Development and Livelihood Generation Project (Navjeevan), to be constructed at a cost of ₹4 crore in Hareta of Nadaun assembly constituency in Hamirpur district.