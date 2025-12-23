Search
Tue, Dec 23, 2025
New Delhi oC

HP Congress protests against Centre’s move to rename MGNREGA, alleges dilution of scheme

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Published on: Dec 23, 2025 04:56 am IST

The protest was held on the call of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) after the Viksit Bharat-G-RAM–G related bill was passed in Parliament. The protest was led by Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president Vinay Kumar and marked his first major public programme after assuming charge of the state unit.

The Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee on Monday staged a protest against the central government, alleging that the move to change the name of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and alter its framework would weaken the scheme’s original objectives.

The Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee on Monday staged a protest against the central government, alleging that the move to change the name of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and alter its framework would weaken the scheme’s original objectives. (Deepak Sansta)
The Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee on Monday staged a protest against the central government, alleging that the move to change the name of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and alter its framework would weaken the scheme’s original objectives. (Deepak Sansta)

The protest was held on the call of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) after the Viksit Bharat-G-RAM–G related bill was passed in Parliament. The protest was led by Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president Vinay Kumar and marked his first major public programme after assuming charge of the state unit.

Speaking after the protest, Vinay Kumar said, “Congress brought MGNREGA as a law 20 years ago to ensure employment and social security for the poor, backward and exploited sections. Today, through this bill, its objectives are being diluted. We strongly condemn this move and will continue protests and dharnas until every poor person gets their rightful entitlement.”

“By renaming this law, the BJP has not only insulted Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation, but also trampled upon the rights of the poor,” said Vinay.

The state Congress party will now hold a hunger strike on December 29 in front of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the Ridge Maidan to protest the renaming and weakening of MNREGA. He stated that chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, along with all members of the state cabinet, Congress MLAs, former MPs, MLAs, former PCC officials and party workers will participate in this hunger strike.

Earlier, All India Congress Committee secretary and co-incharge of state affairs, Vidit Chaudhary, said that the time has come to give the BJP a “befitting” reply for its words and actions. Voicing his opposition, panchayati raj and rural development minister Anirudh Singh said “Renaming MGNREGA and weakening it is completely unethical. This new law violates the jurisdiction of our panchayats. Under the new law, the central government will now have the authority to decide what work should be done and where”.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / HP Congress protests against Centre’s move to rename MGNREGA, alleges dilution of scheme
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

The Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee protested against the central government's changes to the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), claiming it undermines the scheme's goals. Led by HPCC president Vinay Kumar, the protest follows the passage of the Viksit Bharat-G-RAM-G bill. Congress plans a hunger strike on December 29 to oppose these changes, asserting they disrespect Mahatma Gandhi and threaten the rights of the poor.