HP Congress protests against Centre’s move to rename MGNREGA, alleges dilution of scheme

The Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee on Monday staged a protest against the central government, alleging that the move to change the name of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and alter its framework would weaken the scheme's original objectives.

The protest was held on the call of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) after the Viksit Bharat-G-RAM–G related bill was passed in Parliament. The protest was led by Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president Vinay Kumar and marked his first major public programme after assuming charge of the state unit.

Speaking after the protest, Vinay Kumar said, “Congress brought MGNREGA as a law 20 years ago to ensure employment and social security for the poor, backward and exploited sections. Today, through this bill, its objectives are being diluted. We strongly condemn this move and will continue protests and dharnas until every poor person gets their rightful entitlement.”

“By renaming this law, the BJP has not only insulted Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation, but also trampled upon the rights of the poor,” said Vinay.

The state Congress party will now hold a hunger strike on December 29 in front of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the Ridge Maidan to protest the renaming and weakening of MNREGA. He stated that chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, along with all members of the state cabinet, Congress MLAs, former MPs, MLAs, former PCC officials and party workers will participate in this hunger strike.

Earlier, All India Congress Committee secretary and co-incharge of state affairs, Vidit Chaudhary, said that the time has come to give the BJP a “befitting” reply for its words and actions. Voicing his opposition, panchayati raj and rural development minister Anirudh Singh said “Renaming MGNREGA and weakening it is completely unethical. This new law violates the jurisdiction of our panchayats. Under the new law, the central government will now have the authority to decide what work should be done and where”.