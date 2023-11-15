HP crypto scam: SIT seizes seven vehicles

The special investigation team (SIT) of Himachal police probing the multi-crore cryptocurrency scam has seized seven vehicles belonging to the accused individuals.

The confiscated vehicles are owned by the accused, including Ram Kumar, Krishna Dutt, Jyoti Devi, Balbir, Hemraj, Paras Ram and Sanjay Kumar.

The investigation has revealed that several police personnel initially invested in the fraudulent scheme before transitioning to become active agents. The SIT has successfully decrypted the implicated website, exposing numerous transactions related to the fraudulent activities.

As part of the crackdown, properties worth ₹12 crore have been frozen, with Subhash Sharma, the alleged mastermind, having ₹3 crore worth of assets frozen in Mandi and Zirakpur. The SIT has confirmed that various government employees and police personnel are involved in the scam, emphasising the gravity of the situation.

Himachal director general of police (DGP) Sanjay Kundu said that Subhash Sharma, currently abroad, is on the verge of facing the expiry of his visa with a lookout notice issued for his apprehension. The SIT is pursuing the arrest of individuals responsible for defrauding victims in the cryptocurrency scheme.

The investigation had indicated that 70 to 80 individuals had profited from the fraudulent activities and the SIT is now expanding its efforts to seize these assets.

DGP Kundu reiterated the SIT’s commitment to taking strict action against all those involved in the scam and assured that they would not go unpunished.

