HP government transfers 20 IAS officers

In a major administrative reshuffle, the Himachal Pradesh government on Tuesday transferred 20 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers.

A 1987-batch officer, Nisha Singh, who was posted as adviser (health) to government of Himachal Pradesh at New Delhi, will function as additional chief secretary (rural development, panchayati raj, administrative reforms and training & foreign assignments).

Bharat Khera has been posted as adviser (regulatory reforms), government of Himachal Pradesh, at New Delhi and principal secretary (PWD, home & vigilance, GAD, SAD, Sainik welfare, and parliamentary affairs).

Rajneesh has been shifted as adviser (industries and urban affairs) to the government of Himachal Pradesh at New Delhi and principal secretary (forests, education and IT) to the government of Himachal Pradesh, Shimla.

Subhasish Panda goes as adviser (infrastructure and tourism), principal secretary to CM and principal secretary (excise & taxation, information & public relations, and health & family welfare).

Amitabh Avasthi has been transferred as secretary (horticulture and technical education) while JM Pathania goes as director (personnel and finance), state electricity board, Shimla.

Vinod Kumar has been posted as managing director, Kangra Central Cooperative Bank, Dharamshala.

Sudesh Kumar Mokhta has been shifted as director-cum-ex-officio-special secretary (revenue & disaster management). He will also hold charges of the posts of MD, HPMC, Shimla and project director, HP Horticulture Development Society.

Lalit Jain goes as director, environment, science & technology and will hold charge of the post of member secretary, HIMCOSTE.

Director, energy, Harikesh Meena will now hold the additional charge of MD, HP power corporation, relieving Devesh Kumar of this additional charge.

Rajeshwar Goel has been transferred as MD, HP State Civil Supplies Corporation.

Manmohan Sharma has been shifted as CEO-cum-MD, Shimla Smart City, and will hold the charge of MD, Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Limited, relieving Dharmender Gill, chief engineer (Mandi Zone), Jal Shakti department, of this additional charge.

Rupali Thakur goes as director, urban development, while Rima Kashyap has been shifted as MD, HP Agro Industries Corporation, Shimla. She will also hold the charge of the post of MD, Agro Industrial Packaging India.

Anurag Chander has been shifted as MD, Backward Classes Finance & Development Corporation, Kangra.

Rahul Kumar has been shifted as CEO, HIMURJA.

Sonakshi Singh Tomar goes as MD, Scheduled Castes & Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation, Solan, and MD, HP Mahila Vikas Nigam, Solan.

Gandharva Rathore has been posted as additional deputy commissioner (development)-cum-project director, DRDA, Kangra, while Manesh Kumar, subdivisional officer (civil), Amb, Una, goes as additional deputy commissioner (development)-cum- project director (DRDA), Sirmaur.

Ajay Kumar Yadav, subdivisional officer (civil), has been posted as resident commissioner, Pangi , Chamba.

