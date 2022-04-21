Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
HP government transfers six IAS officers

In a fresh administrative reshuffle, the Himachal Pradesh government on Wednesday shifted six IAS officers. (Image for representational purpose)
Published on Apr 21, 2022 04:28 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Shimla

Rakhil Kahlon has been transferred as divisional commissioner, Mandi, vice A Shainamol, who has proceeded on leave. Gopal Chand goes as director, (personnel and finance), Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board, Shimla.

Manmohan Sharma will continue to function as director, urban development, Himachal Pradesh, Shimla, and chief executive officer-cum-managing director, Shimla Smart City Limited.

He will also continue to hold the additional charge of the post of MD, Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Limited.

Rupali Thakur is now posted as director, women and child development department, while Rima Kashyap goes as special secretary, tourism and civil aviation.

Kiran Bhadana has been transferred as special secretary (MPP & Power and NCES).

