HP govt committed to creating more job avenues: Governor

Himachal Pradesh governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Thursday reiterated the commitment to create more job opportunities for which he said that the government will pay special attention to the new employment programmes in all sectors of the economy in a phased manner.

Reading out the customary policy address of the state government on the second day of first session of the 14th HP legislative assembly, Arlekar said, “The government considers Yuva Shakti (youth power) as the foundation of development and it will make efforts to ensure that Himachali youths not only get jobs, but are also able to create employment.”

“On one hand, vacant posts in various departments will be filled on war footing and on the other, emphasis will be laid on employment generation in every sector,” he added.

The governor said that the government was committed to taking necessary steps to help women in getting equal opportunities.

Describing the employees as the backbone of the government, Arlekar said the government will always be willing to consider their genuine grievances and demands, but there would be no compromise with efficiency and discipline.

He said all possible efforts will be made to establish efficient, transparent and accountable administrative machinery. Acknowledging the incomparable contribution of the ex-servicemen and serving defence personnel, the governor said that the government will take necessary steps to protect their interests.

“Policies will be made to protect the interests of lakhs of small and marginal farmers. The government will promote the horticulture sector and industrial investment will be encouraged by creating investor-friendly environment,” he added.

“Appropriate steps will also be taken to strengthen the rural system and protection and conservation of environment,” the governor said.

“An action plan will be prepared to increase the prevalence of electric vehicles in the state for which proper infrastructure will be developed,” he added.

Urging the members of both the ruling and the opposition parties to work together, Arlekar assured the people that the government will always be responsive to useful and constructive criticism of its policies.

CM unveils bust of ex-CJI Mehar Chand Mahajan

CM Sukhu also unveiled the bust of former Chief Justice of India, Justice Mehar Chand Mahajan, at Khaniara in Dharamshala.

Describing him as a true patriot, he said Mahajan’s bust will remind of his contribution towards the nation and his legacy will serve as an inspiration.

Sukhu commended the social work started by Justice Mahajan and the legacy that Vivek Mahajan, his grandson, has carried on by developing skills of youths in and around Dharamshala.

HRTC delegation meets Agnihotri

A delegation of Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) Operators’ Association, led by its president Krishan Chand, met deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri in Dharamshala and apprised him of their various demands.

Agnihotri assured to fulfil all their genuine demands and said all of them will have to work with full commitment to bring HRTC out from the losses.

Bharat Khera is new principal secy to chief minister

Himachal Pradesh government on Thursday appointed 1995-batch IAS officer Bharat Khera as principal secretary to chief minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu. He was currently holding charge of the general administration department. He has also served as joint secretary, defence.

In addition to his new role, Khera will also hold the charge of state taxes and excise besides information and public relations.

IAS officer of 1998 batch, Devesh Kumar, has been appointed as principal secretary, rural development and panchayati raj.

