Saturday, Oct 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
HP govt disbursed 32 cr to over 8k eligible workers: CM Sukhu

ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala
Oct 05, 2024 10:39 PM IST

“The government has extended these financial benefits to 8,883 eligible registered beneficiaries under the board ensuring their welfare through various schemes,” said Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday said the present state government has disbursed 32.32 crores through the Himachal Pradesh Building and other Construction Workers Welfare Board (HPBOCW) during its tenure.

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said medical assistance amounting to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>35.85 lakh has been extended to 248 eligible workers and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>85.13 lakh has been provided under the monthly pension scheme of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,000. (HT File)
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said medical assistance amounting to 35.85 lakh has been extended to 248 eligible workers and 85.13 lakh has been provided under the monthly pension scheme of 1,000. (HT File)

“The government has extended these financial benefits to 8,883 eligible registered beneficiaries under the board ensuring their welfare through various schemes,” he said, adding that 10.59 crore has been provided to 3,514 eligible workers for educational assistance for their children. Additionally, 12.97 crore has been disbursed to 2,543 workers as marriage assistance, whereas under the maternity and paternity benefits scheme, 1.71 crore has been given to 537 workers.

He further mentioned that medical assistance amounting to 35.85 lakh has been extended to 248 eligible workers and 85.13 lakh has been provided under the monthly pension scheme of 1,000. These schemes and others have brought the total financial aid to 32.32 crore. Moreover, 51,000 is given by the board as financial assistance on the birth of the first two daughters to workers, he added.

The CM emphasised that any individual, male or female, who has worked for up to 90 days in a year in private construction work, under MGNREGA, or in construction projects undertaken by the government or panchayats was eligible for registration with the welfare board. Once registered, eligible workers can avail of benefits from a range of schemes.

