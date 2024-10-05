HP govt disbursed 32 cr to over 8k eligible workers: CM Sukhu

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday said the present state government has disbursed ₹32.32 crores through the Himachal Pradesh Building and other Construction Workers Welfare Board (HPBOCW) during its tenure. Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said medical assistance amounting to ₹ 35.85 lakh has been extended to 248 eligible workers and ₹ 85.13 lakh has been provided under the monthly pension scheme of ₹ 1,000. (HT File)

“The government has extended these financial benefits to 8,883 eligible registered beneficiaries under the board ensuring their welfare through various schemes,” he said, adding that ₹10.59 crore has been provided to 3,514 eligible workers for educational assistance for their children. Additionally, ₹12.97 crore has been disbursed to 2,543 workers as marriage assistance, whereas under the maternity and paternity benefits scheme, ₹1.71 crore has been given to 537 workers.

He further mentioned that medical assistance amounting to ₹35.85 lakh has been extended to 248 eligible workers and ₹85.13 lakh has been provided under the monthly pension scheme of ₹1,000. These schemes and others have brought the total financial aid to ₹32.32 crore. Moreover, ₹51,000 is given by the board as financial assistance on the birth of the first two daughters to workers, he added.

The CM emphasised that any individual, male or female, who has worked for up to 90 days in a year in private construction work, under MGNREGA, or in construction projects undertaken by the government or panchayats was eligible for registration with the welfare board. Once registered, eligible workers can avail of benefits from a range of schemes.