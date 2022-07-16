HP govt transfers, gives additional charge to seven IAS officers

Two days after the replacement of chief secretary, the Himachal Pradesh government on Saturday transferred and assigned additional charges to seven IAS officers.

Onkar Chand Sharma, financial commissioner-cum-principal secretary (revenue), who is holding the charge of principal secretary (tribal development), will also hold additional charge of principal secretary (forests).

RD Nazeem, principal secretary, food, civil supplies and consumer affairs and transport, financial commissioner (appeals) and MD, Ropeways and Rapid Transport System Development Corporation, will also hold the additional charge of principal secretary (industries and social justice & empowerment).

Rajneesh, adviser, industries and urban affairs, New Delhi, and principal secretary (forests and information technology), will henceforth function as adviser (industries and urban affairs), New Delhi, and principal secretary (rural development, panchayati raj and information technology) while Devesh Kumar, principal secretary, urban development, town and country planning and tourism aviation, will also hold the additional charge of the post of principal secretary (housing), relieving IAS officer Akshay Sood of this additional charge.

Akshay Sood, secretary (finance, planning, economics and statistics), who is holding additional charge of the posts of divisional commissioner, Kangra division at Dharamshala, and chairperson, appellate tax tribunal at Dharamshala, will also hold the charge of the post of secretary (labour and employment).

C Paulrasu has been posted as secretary (administrative reforms, training and foreign assignment and redressal of public grievances) while Amitabh Avasthi, secretary (horticulture and Jal Shakti Vibhag), will also hold additional charge of the post of secretary (technical education).