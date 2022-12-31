HP govt warns secretariat against leaking confidential information

The Himachal Pradesh government on Friday issued a gag order, warning secretariat employees against leaking confidential information.

“Instances of breach of secrecy by officers and officials posted at different levels in HP Secretariat have been observed, which is a violation of work ethics and CCS (Conduct) Rules, 1964,” states a circular issued on Friday.

Therefore, all officers of the secretariat are advised to exercise utmost caution in this regard. If any officer official is found involved in leaking or disclosing information during decision-taking process in future, strict action will be taken as per rules.

The CM said that officers and other government employees should ensure confidentiality regarding policy matters. “No information should be leaked until the government takes a decision on the matter. The government can take strict action in such cases,” he said.