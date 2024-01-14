HP launches ‘My School-My Pride’ campaign to transform govt education system

In a move aligning with the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020, Himachal Pradesh has unveiled the ‘My School-My Pride’ campaign under the ‘Apna Vidyalay’ programme, aimed at revolutionising the quality of education in government schools. Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. (HT File Photo)

This initiative will encourage active participation from individuals and organisations to adopt schools and contribute to various aspects of students’ growth.

Under the programme, stakeholders will be urged to provide career counselling, offer remedial teaching, coach students for examinations, and engage in community support services. The initiative also involves monetary contributions for infrastructure development, event sponsorship, scholarships, and support for the Mid-Day Meal (MDM) programme.

Under the programme, ‘Giving back to society’ initiative retired teachers or other employees, professionals, housewives or any other member of the society will be encouraged to come forward and become a member of the academic support team to teach the students without taking any payment or honorarium, a spokesperson of the government said in a statement. This team will step in during teacher shortages or leaves, ensuring continuous academic support. Non-academic teams will contribute to sports, co-curricular activities, skill training, arts, and more.

Dignitaries, Members of Parliament, MLAs, and government officers are encouraged to adopt at least one government school as patrons, suggesting improvements and staying informed about students’ progress. Officers from the education department will act as mentors for specific schools.

The Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) will launch an online portal dedicated to the Apna Vidyalaya programme, ensuring transparency, accountability, and real-time monitoring of activities.

Adding to the holistic approach, the ‘systematic adolescent management and value addition dialogue’ (SAMVAD) component will educate school going adolescents on moral values, drug awareness, nutrition, legal knowledge, and empowerment schemes.

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said, “Our government is working with the motto of Vyavastha Parivartan, and Apna Vidyalaya programme aims to foster civic duty, strengthen school vision, and create a sustainable model for educational improvement,” chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said in a statement issued on Sunday.

This initiative comes as a beacon of hope for the public education system, catering to over 55 % of students in government schools in Himachal Pradesh. The ‘My School-My Pride’ campaign is expected to bring about a positive transformation, emphasising community engagement and mentoring for educational enhancement.