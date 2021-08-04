HP monsoon session: Oppn seeks CBI probe into Mandi MP’s death

Pandemonium erupted in the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha on the second day of the monsoon session on Tuesday when the Opposition demanded a probe by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the death of Mandi MP Ram Swaroop Sharma. The Opposition walked out of the House after the Speaker rejected their demand.

Sharma was found hanging at his Delhi residence on March 17 this year.

As soon as the House assembled in the morning, Congress legislator Jagat Negi demanded adjournment of the proceedings under Rule 67, seeking a discussion on the death of the Member of Parliament. Senior Congress legislator Nanda Lal and MLA from Kullu, Sunder Singh Thakur, had also given notice for the adjournment .

Negi said Sharma’s son had raised the demand for investigation into death of his father.

He said that forensic report was still awaited even after four months of his death. The Speaker, Vipin Singh Parmar, however, rejected the Negi’s demand after which the opposition walked out of the House.

Amid the din, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said that Sharma was a BJP MP and “his unfortunate death is a huge loss to the party”.

But, Sharma died in Delhi and the Delhi crime branch is investigating the case, said Thakur.

The chief minister said that Sharma’s son, however, has sought an investigation as was reported in the newspapers. “ Ram Swaroop ji was a Lok Sabha member and represented the Mandi seat. He won the seat with a massive margin . His death was personally disturbing for me,” he said, adding, “This matter doesn’t come under the jurisdiction of Himachal Pradesh government.”

Speaking on the issue, leader of Opposition in the assembly, Mukesh Agnihotri, said that the inquiry must be conducted and the chief minister should write in this regard to the authorities concerned.

Dissatisfied with the government reply, the opposition members moved into the well of the House and continued raising slogans.

The Speaker tried to pacify the Congress members, citing that the matter cannot be discussed under Rule 67.

As the Opposition didn’t budge, the Speaker announced the question hour amid sloganeering prompting. Later, the Opposition staged a walkout.

Matter of additional relief on death, disability of NPS staff being examined: CM

A total of 2,114 employees covered under New Pension Schemes have died after 2003 in various departments, CM Jai Ram Thakur informed the assembly on Tuesday.

He was replying to a question jointly raised by CPIM legislator Rakesh Singha, Dalhousie MLA Asha Kumari and Chamba MLA Pawan Nayyar.

He said the ministry of personnel grievances and pensions vide office memorandum issued on May 6, 2009, has given additional relief on death/ disability of government servants covered under NPS.

However, this policy has been adopted by only few state governments, including Uttarakhand, Rajasthan and Assam. It has been not adopted by Punjab and Gujarat.

He said HP government will examine the matter of giving similar reliefs to government servants under the under NPS.

Replying to a question asked by Nahan legislator Rajeev Bindal, the industry minister informed that 1,453 new industries were set up in Himachal in last three year till June 30, 2021.

BJP MLA Rajiv Bindal asked the industries minister how many industries were set up in the state by June 2021 with an investment of ₹1,228 crores and providing direct employment to 10,455 people. He said in the coming years, industries with estimated investment of ₹25,000 crores will be set up in Himachal which will create 50,000 employment opportunities.

The work on railway line in Bilaspur has begun and the process of land acquisition has started, industry minister said in reply to another question.

There are total 17 private universities functional in Himachal which have been set up under the respective establishment and regulation acts. None of the university has been closed down, education minister Govind Singh Thakur said.