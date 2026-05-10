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HP Police arrests 2 key drug suppliers from Chandigarh, Punjab

HP Police arrests 2 key drug suppliers from Chandigarh, Punjab

Published on: May 10, 2026 09:45 pm IST
PTI |
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Shimla, In a major crackdown on interstate drug networks, the Himachal Pradesh Police arrested two main interstate suppliers of 'chitta' from Chandigarh and Punjab, police said on Sunday.

HP Police arrests 2 key drug suppliers from Chandigarh, Punjab

The accused have been identified as Thomas Masih , a resident of Kala Afgana village under Batala Tehsil, Gurdaspur district, Punjab and Golu , a resident of Dadumajra, Sector-38 West, Chandigarh.

Additional Superintendent of Police , Shimla Abhishek Dhiman said that the action followed investigations initiated in two separate cases, which revealed the involvement of these drug suppliers.

"In one case, which was registered in Police Station, Rohru on March 26, 2026, police had arrested two persons named Sunil Puharta and Pinku Ram, with approximately 53 grams of chitta. During the investigation, police interrogated the accused and also analysed digital and financial evidence. As the investigation proceeded, Pinku revealed that he had procured chitta from a Uttar Pradesh-based drug supplier named Salman Haider, who was also arrested by the police from Bijnor on April 12, 2026, the ASP said.

According to the ASP, through technical investigations, call data analysis, and interrogations of the arrested individuals, the police traced the connections back to Golu, who was arrested today in Chandigarh. He has also been brought to Shimla, and further investigations are ongoing.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / HP Police arrests 2 key drug suppliers from Chandigarh, Punjab
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / HP Police arrests 2 key drug suppliers from Chandigarh, Punjab
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