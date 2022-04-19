Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / HP Police constable exam: 5 held after WhatsApp chat of paper leak
chandigarh news

HP Police constable exam: 5 held after WhatsApp chat of paper leak

All five aspirants from Arki area of Solan district had taken the recruitment exam on March 27 and scored marks above 60 out of 80
More than 75,000 candidates took the screening exam for the post of constable in the Himachal Pradesh Police at 81 centres set up across 12 districts of the state on March 27. (Representative photo)
Published on Apr 19, 2022 01:59 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Five youngsters from the Arki area of Solan district have been arrested a week after their WhatsApp chat was widely shared, indicating that the paper of the police constable recruitment exam held on March 27 had been leaked.

Also read: 4 things India’s next Army chief, Lt Gen Manoj Pande, is likely to focus on

More than 75,000 candidates took the screening exam for the post of constable in the Himachal Pradesh Police at 81 centres set up across 12 districts of the state.

All five had taken the exam and scored marks above 60 out of 80.

The police department had put in place elaborate arrangements to check cheating by candidates appearing in the exam, the duration of which was one hour.

However, the exam came under a cloud after the chat involving the five youngsters was shared widely on social media. In the chat, a man was demanding 8 lakh to 10 lakh for leaking the paper.

RELATED STORIES

Solan superintendent of police Virender Sharma said a case of creating mischief on the complaint of Gaurav Kumar, a resident of Manol village in Arki, was registered and the five youngsters were arrested. “They are being interrogated. Their cell phones have been seized and are being analysed,” he said.

Sharma said that the complainant had stated that after the declaration of the result on April 5, a video of a WhatsApp chat had gone viral on social media in which claims were being made about the paper leak.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP