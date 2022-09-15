HP Police creates database of sexual offenders

The Himachal Pradesh police have created a database of 4,028 sexual offenders since they introduced Register 26 to keep a record of such criminals two years ago. Two dozen offenders have been booked in multiple crimes against women.

The state police had introduced Register 26 in all police stations of the state on August 1, 2020. A total of 4,028 sexual offenders have been identified ,so far. “From the analysis of cases filed against them, 24 criminals are repeat offenders,” said director general of police (DGP) Sanjay Kundu.

A man from Kangra has 25 cases of sexual harassment registered against him across the state, said Kundu. The 40-year-old accused Ajay Kumar of Sidhpur village and is currently in judicial remand in Kangra district jail in one such case. The first case against him was registered in 2007 at the Kangra police station. Since then, he has had cases registered against him in Chamba, Mandi, Shimla, Bilaspur, Hamirpur and Solan, said the DGP.

The accused would lure women through social media while introducing himself as a soldier. He would then take objectionable pictures with them and attempt to blackmail the women.

Kundu said another repeat offender is from Churah subdivision of district Chamba who has five cases registered against him at the Tissa police station. Cases against Deep alias Bitu of Bhunderi village were registered between 2015 to 2022. He also is in judicial remand in Chamba district jail in a case registered against him in the month of July.

“We have been getting fruitful results from the introduction of Register 26. It helps the police to identify and keep a constant watch on these criminals,” said the DGP.

Kundu said he has also issued directions to all district superintendents of police to take up the matter with the concerned Courts for cancellation of bail of repeated offenders.

He also said that the past record of sexual offenders registered in Register 26 is being checked. “Once repeat offenders are identified, they will not be granted bail, which will help curb cases against women,” he said.