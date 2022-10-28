HP polls: Cong facing rebel trouble in 12 assembly segments

With the date to withdraw nominations drawing closer, Congress, which is hoping to make a comeback in the hill state, is attempting to quell rebellion in at least 12 assembly segments.

All India Congress Committee in-charge for Himachal affairs Rajiv Shukla is camping in Shimla and has sent his emissaries to placate the rebels candidates, who could weaken Congress’ chances in the crucial election. Shukla remained closeted with Congress leaders at the luxury Oberoi Cecil on Thursday, and later visited the state Congress headquarters, Rajiv Bhawan.

It is learnt that Shukla spoke to several rebel candidates telephonically. There are 13 rebels in the fray in 12 assembly segments. Vijay Pal Singh Khachi son of former Congress stalwart JBL Khachi has filed his nomination as an independent candidate after the party nominated former PCC chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore.

BJP’s Indu Verma, wife of former legislator Rakesh Verma, who had joined Congress ahead of the polls on the assurance of being given a ticket, filed papers to fight as an independent after the party fielded Kuldeep Rathore in Theog. Congress also denied ticket to former industries minister Kuldeep Kumar from Chintpurni, a reserved assembly segment and instead fielded Surrender Kumar Babloo. Consequently, the former state party chief is refusing to withdraw his candidature.

In the Anni assembly segment, Paras Ram has rebelled, leaving its official nominee Bansi Lal Kaushal in a precarious position. Lal Singh Kaushal has also filed his nomination as an independent in Nachan after congress nominated Naresh Kumar. The fielding of youth leader Vivek Kumar from Jhandutta in Bilaspur district has also annoyed former MLA Viru Ram Kishore, who is in the fray as an independent candidate . In Bilaspur school teacher-turned-political leader Tilak Raj who sprang surprise in 2003 assembly elections by defeating Jagat Parkash Nadda from Bilaspur is rebelling and so is Rajender Thakur, a close aide of the former chief minister Virbhadra Singh, who is contesting from Arki.

Seven-time MLA and former minister and speaker Gangu Ram Musafir has filed his nomination from the Pacchad seat as Congress has fielded woman candidate Dayal Pyari from the seat, which is currently held by BJP’s Reena Kashyap .

In Rampur Bashar, the home turf of Pradesh Congress chief Pratibha Singh, Bishershar Kumar has filed his nomination against two-time MLA Nand Lal. Pratibha Singh and her son MLA Vikramaditya Singh are both trying to placate Bisheshar Kumar, but to no avail.

Former MLA Dr Subash Manglate is up in arms against the party general secretary (organisation) Rajneesh Kimta who was allocated a ticket from Chopal.

AICC secretary Gurkirat Kotli, Sanjay Dutt and Tejinder Pal Singh Bittu, leader of opposition Mukesh Agnihotri and campaign committee head Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu are in touch with rebels and are trying to get them to withdraw their candidature.

