HP reintroduces curbs to contain Covid spike

In the wake of a spike in coronavirus infections in Himachal, the state executive committee (SEC) on Sunday reintroduced fresh restrictions to curb the spread of the contagion.

An order issued by SEC chairperson chief secretary Anil Khachi states that Himachal will strictly observe a ‘no mask, no service’ policy. Only people with masks will be allowed to board public and private transport (train, buses and taxis), enter hospitals, temples, langar halls, schools, colleges, government offices and private establishments and shops.

All ongoing fairs in the state must be wound up by March 23, the order says, adding that all social, religious, political, cultural and other gatherings will be organised with prior permission of the district administration after March 25.

The local administration will keep a close watch on pre-scheduled gatherings and ensure implementation of standard operating procedures (SoPs). Gatherings should be 50% of the venues’ capacity or not more than 200, whichever is less in closed spaces. In open areas, the strength of gatherings should not exceed 50% and all instructions must be complied with.

The information technology department and district administration concerned will activate the module for granting permissions for organising gatherings as per SoPs.In gatherings, where a community kitchen, dhaam, langars, or professional catering is to be arranged, the managers and catering staff, as far as possible, will be required to undergo tests through the rapid antigen RT-PCR test kits not earlier than 96 hours before the event.

The cooking staff will ensure no cooking takes place without masks, gloves or head cover. Organising langars in closed spaces prohibited and cooking by non-tested staff prohibited. The organisers will also ensure adherence to highest-level of personal and environmental hygiene all the times, especially at the time of preparing, serving, eating meals and disposal of the waste, the order says.

Details of permissions granted for gatherings will also be shared with Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) and Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) apart from officers in-charge of police stations.All office-bearers of PRIs/ULBs will ensure strict compliance of SOPs. The officers will visit and coordinate with the event organisers prior to the event to ensure only permitted number of the people attend the event with strict compliance of COVID-19 directives.

“After a careful review of the emerging situation regarding spread of the pandemic in the state it is apparent that it still remains a public health risk and caution is necessary for the containment of spread,” the fresh orders reads, while observing that the emerging situation had resulted from non-adherence to Covid safety protocols by public.

Himachal Pradesh on Sunday recorded 141 fresh infections, taking the state’s tally to 50,678 while the death toll mounted to 1,005 after one more patient succumbed.

Of the new cases, 29 were reported in Una, 23 in Kangra, 22 in Solan, 16 in Shimla in Bilaspur, 12 in Sirmaur, 11 in Hamirpur, 10 in Mandi, four in Kullu and one in Chamba.

Recoveries have reached 58,398 and active caseload climbed to 1,256