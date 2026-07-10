Kylian Mbappe enters World Cup immortality against Morocco with numbers even football's greatest could not match

France needed their captain to recover from one of his lowest moments of the World Cup. Kylian Mbappé responded by producing another piece of World Cup history. Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring the opening goal during the World Cup quarterfinal. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

After seeing his first-half penalty saved by Yassine Bounou, Mbappé broke Morocco’s resistance with a magnificent curling finish on the hour. Ousmane Dembélé struck six minutes later to complete a 2-0 quarter-final victory and send France into another World Cup semi-final.

The victory was clinically French. The evening, however, belonged to Mbappé. His eighth goal of the 2026 tournament carried him deeper into the record books and reinforced his extraordinary relationship with football’s greatest competition.

First player to score eight goals at two different World Cups No player before Mbappé had scored at least eight goals in two separate editions of the men’s World Cup.

He first reached that figure in Qatar in 2022, when his eight-goal campaign included a historic hat-trick in the final against Argentina. Four years later, the France captain has repeated the feat, reaching eight goals again with his strike against Morocco.

Only player with 10 goal involvements in two editions Mbappé has now directly contributed to at least 10 goals in each of his last two World Cups.

He finished the 2022 tournament with eight goals and two assists. His 2026 tally stands at eight goals and three assists, taking him to 11 direct involvements. No other player on record since 1966 has reached double figures in two different editions.

Most goal involvements since Gerd Müller in 1970 Mbappé’s 11 direct goal involvements are the highest recorded by a player at a single World Cup since Gerd Müller produced 13 for West Germany in 1970.

Müller scored 10 goals and supplied three assists in Mexico. More than half a century later, Mbappé is the first player to come within two involvements of that remarkable figure.

Also Read: Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe make history despite penalty misses in extraordinary World Cup coincidence

Record eight match-winning goals at World Cups Mbappé’s strike against Morocco was also the match-winning goal - the decisive effort that ultimately separated the teams.

It was the eighth time he had scored the winning goal in a World Cup match, moving him clear as the outright record-holder in the competition’s history. It is a statistic that captures more than his volume of goals: Mbappé repeatedly scores the ones that determine France’s fate.

Youngest player to reach 20 World Cup appearances At 27 years and 201 days, Mbappé became the youngest footballer to make 20 appearances at the World Cup.

He broke the long-standing record held by Poland’s Władysław Żmuda, who reached the landmark aged 28 years and 34 days. Mbappé marked the occasion by scoring his 20th World Cup goal.

France’s first player with 100 goal involvements The Morocco performance also carried Mbappé to 100 direct goal involvements for France: 64 goals and 36 assists.

According to Opta’s records, he is the first player to reach the landmark for the French national team. He had already overtaken Olivier Giroud as France’s leading men’s international goalscorer earlier in the tournament.

First France pair since Ronaldo and Rivaldo With Mbappé on eight goals and Dembélé reaching five, France became the first country since Brazil in 2002 to have two players score at least five times in one World Cup.

Ronaldo scored eight and Rivaldo five as Brazil lifted the trophy 24 years ago. France’s devastating pair have now matched those individual figures - and remain two victories away from matching the ultimate outcome.