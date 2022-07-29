HP resident held for duping man by posing as Chandigarh Police sub-inspector

A Himachal Pradesh native has been arrested for duping a man by posing as a sub-inspector posted with the crime branch of Chandigarh Police.

The accused has been identified as Vinod Kumar, 31, hailing from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh.

The arrest came on the complaint of Chavi Ram, also hailing from Mandi.

Ram alleged that he had met Kumar at Dadumajra Colony in Chandigarh around three months. Kumar was wearing a Chandigarh Police uniform and he claimed to be a sub-inspector with the crime branch of Chandigarh Police.

Kumar offered that he could get his pick-up vehicle attached with the Sector 26 Police Lines as a recovery vehicle, which would help him earn ₹1 lakh per month as rent.

Ram turned over his vehicle to Kumar, only to realise he had been defrauded.

He approached the police, who registered a case under Sections 419, 420, 406, 170, 171 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code at the Maloya police station, and arrested the accused.

At the time of Kumar’s arrest, police also recovered his fake police uniform.

Investigators said Kumar used to visit Chandigarh and stay in hotels. He was currently unemployed and under debt. So, he started duping people by posing as a sub-inspector.

He was produced before a court on Thursday and sent to four-day police remand.