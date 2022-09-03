HP sees a 14% increase in GST collection in August
The HP had registered ₹472 crore GST collection in July, and the total collection stood at ₹1,857 crore
Shimla Himachal Pradesh recorded a 14% increase in its Goods and Services (Tax) collections in August.
Commissioner for state taxes and excise, Yunus said that GST amounting to ₹398 crore was collected in August, and the total GST collections in the first five months of the current financial year have reached ₹2,255 crore against ₹1,634 crore in the corresponding period in the last financial year.
The state had registered ₹472 crore GST collection in July, and the total collection stood at ₹1,857 crore.
“The collections have maintained a handsome growth trajectory so far in the current financial year as a result of various policy and administrative measures taken by the department of state taxes and excise to improve taxpayer compliance and strengthen enforcement-related activities,” said Yunus.
Continuous improvement in return filing, speedy scrutiny of returns, timely completion of GST audits and strengthened enforcement continue to be the focus areas for the department to achieve the target of 25% cumulative growth in the current financial year, he added.
The commissioner said that the department has verified 5.6 lakh e-way bills during road checks conducted in the current financial year.
“The department remains committed to improving voluntary compliances with time-bound redressal of the issues of the stakeholders under ‘Tax Haat Programme”. The department has planned to organise awareness programmes for stakeholders on a big scale during the current month. The programmes are expected to further boost voluntary compliances,” he said.
The department continues to focus on capacity building of tax officers to strengthen their knowledge base. It has trained more than 400 tax officers in the last six months, he added.
He said the implementation of the departmental restructuring principally approved by the state cabinet alongside well-trained tax officers are expected to help the department in achieving the revenue target.
