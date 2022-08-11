Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
HP soldier shoots himself dead in Jammu

Published on Aug 11, 2022 12:54 AM IST
Rifleman Yogesh Kumar was on guard duty at Kullian camp in Miran Sahib area on the outskirts of the city when he shot himself in the head
Yogesh Kumar, a resident of Himachal Pradesh, died on the spot and later his body was taken to hospital by police for postmortem examination. (Image for representational purpose)
ByPTI, Jammu

An armyman allegedly shot himself dead with his service rifle inside a camp here, officials said on Wednesday.

Rifleman Yogesh Kumar was on guard duty at Kullian camp in Miran Sahib area on the outskirts of the city when he shot himself in the head, the officials said.

Kumar, a resident of Himachal Pradesh, died on the spot and later his body was taken to hospital by police for postmortem examination.

Police have started inquest proceedings.

