HPAU signs pact with IIT-Ropar for agriculture research, development

Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Agriculture University (HPAU), Palampur, and Indian Institute of Technology, Ropar, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for research and development in the domain of technologies for agriculture and water.

HPAU vice-chancellor HK Chaudhary said the university and IIT will also work jointly in application of drone technology in agriculture and facilitation of joint research programmes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

HPAU vice-chancellor HK Chaudhary said both institutions will collaborate through cooperation and promotion of research and education in digital entomology, livestock management, cold chain management system, internet of things, and precision agriculture.

He said the university and IIT will also work jointly in application of drone technology in agriculture, facilitation of joint research programmes etc.

Prof said MoU will bring together the R&D strength of both prestigious institutions with the expertise and experience of the industries. He said it will help in bringing technological solutions of the scientific problems of industry and academia and will help in setting up a robust and vibrant innovation driven technology development ecosystem in agriculture domain.

Dr Rajeev Ahuja, director IIT, Ropar, expressed the hope that both institutions will work in perfect coordination as quality research is a must for all institutions. He said IIT develops technology as per the needs. He discussed use artificial intelligence and drone technology in agriculture and helping students in Startups.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}