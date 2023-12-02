HP cabinet nod to 30% reservation for women in constables posts

The Himachal cabinet on Friday decided to provide 30% reservation to women for posts of constable in the state police and revised approval for filling up of 1226 posts of constable.

The cabinet gave its approval to amend the Himachal Pradesh Industrial Investment Policy, 2019 and its corresponding rules, 2019 for granting liberal incentives on account of revised net state goods and service tax (SGST) to make it more lucrative (HT File)

The cabinet approved to insert some more provisions in the Mukhya Mantri Sukh Aashray Yojana to benefit orphans and the vulnerable sections of society, a statement issued here said. Under the new provisions, every orphan of the state would be entitled to receive ₹4,000 per month as pocket money till the age of 27. Furthermore, it was decided to offer a one-time marriage grant of ₹2 lakh to those orphans who left the childcare institutions earlier, and are getting married after the launch of the scheme.

The cabinet gave its approval to amend the Himachal Pradesh Industrial Investment Policy, 2019 and its corresponding rules, 2019 for granting liberal incentives on account of revised net state goods and service tax (SGST) to make it more lucrative.

It gave its nod to the detailed project report (DPR) worth ₹486.47 crore to provide reliable and quality power, benefitting villages of the border area from Pooh to Kaza, besides approving a DPR worth ₹6.49 crore for enhancing the electrical infrastructure in 32 villages of border areas of the Kinnaur district and Spiti block of the Lahaul-Spiti district.

The cabinet gave the go-ahead to open 40 urban health and wellness centres in the state for strengthening of the grass root-level primary healthcare delivery system in the urban areas.

It approved to fill up 40 posts of agriculture development officers and 10 posts of havildar instructors in the department of home guards and civil defence.

Furthermore, it was decided to fill up two posts of assistant professor in the department of nephrology at the Atal Institute of Medical Super Specialties at Chamiyana in Shimla and one post of assistant professor in the department of orthopeadics at Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla.

It approved construction of boundary wall, water harvesting structures and service paths of the Zoological Park at Bankhandi, Dehra in Kangra district and to implement the project through HP Zoo Conservation Breeding Society.

The cabinet approved to create Hamirpur Zone of HP State Electricity Board Limited and to establish the office of chief engineer operations at Hamirpur to facilitate the people of the area.