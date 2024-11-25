HP government sanctions 64 cr to clear power firm’s dues Attachment of Himachal Bhawan

To prevent the attachment of Himachal Bhawan, the state government sanctioned ₹64 crore to be deposited in the high court registry. Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu (File)

The government has, however, decided to challenge in the HC the 7% interest levied on the ₹64 crore since 2017. The next hearing for the case is scheduled for December 6.

The Himachal Pradesh high court had on last Monday ordered the attachment of Himachal Bhawan in Delhi after the government failed to pay ₹64 crore due to a power company.

The court in the same order had directed the principal secretary of the electricity department to conduct a fact-finding investigation into the matter, so that the responsibility of those officers whose negligence led to this situation can be fixed.

The high court had issued the direction in context of the 400-MW Seli Hydro Project to be built on the Chenab river in Lahaul-Spiti. Already in the arbitration, the state government had received an order to return the upfront money of ₹64 crore deposited by the company with 7% interest. However, because of the government disregarding the order, the amount along with interest reached around ₹150 crore.