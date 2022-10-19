HP polls: Leaders expected to make beeline for the nomination on auspicious October 20, 21

Even as political parties held back-to-back meetings to shortlist nominees for assembly elections, candidates in Himachal Pradesh are expected to make beeline for filing nominations on two auspicious dates October 20 and 21. The nomination process began on October 17, and no candidate filed nominations on the first day.

Congress released its first list of 46 nominiees.

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur will file a nomination on October 19 at Thunag. Party high command picked Jai Ram Thakur five-time legislator for the post of chief minister after Prem Kumar Dhumal faced an unexpected defeat from Sujanpur. In the last assembly elections, Jai Ram Thakur defeated Congress’ Chetram Thakur.

Thakur would contest for the sixth time from Seraj which was known as Cachiyot before the delimitation exercise. Thakur poll managers said that he will file his nomination on October 19 and later address the public meeting.

Congress heavyweight Kaul Singh Thakur, who lost the last assembly elections to Jawarhar would also file his nomination on October 20 at Paddar. Thakur first won as a Jansangh, candidate. He was elected to the assembly in 1982, 1985, 1993, 1998, 2003, 2007 and 2012 on a Congress ticket. “He will file his nomination at 11 am, “ said block president Bahman Dev Thakur, while former excise and taxation minister Parkash Chaudhary will file a nomination on October 18 from the Balh reserved assembly segment. Senior Congress leader and sitting legislator Asha Kumari will file her nomination on October 21. Seeking a seventh term, the former minister will file her nomination at the SDM office in Saloni.

Scion of the Chamba royal family, Kumari won her first election from Dalhousie, earlier called Banikhet, assembly constituency in 1985. She was re-elected in 1993, 1998, 2003, 2012 and 2017. She lost two elections in 1990 and 2007.

“The position of the moon has to be ascertained while filing the nomination because the placement of the month in the fourth, sixth, eighth and 12th house from the zodiac sign of the candidates should be valedictory which denotes chances of lunar dates. Lagna has to be cast,” said Pandit Prem Prasad, former Official on Special Duty to Temple Administration. CPI (M) lone legislator Rakesh Singha will file his nomination from Theogh on October 21 while former deputy mayor Tikender Panwar, a left nominee from Shimla, will file his nomination on October 25. Rohit Thakur, a three-time legislator from Jubbal and Kotkhai, will file his nomination on October 21. Leader of opposition Mukesh Agnihotri, who is also being seen as the frontrunner for the chief ministerial post from Congress, will file his nomination on October 20.

The journalist-turned-politician was first elected to the state assembly in 2003 from Haroli, called Santokhgarh before delimitation. He was re-elected in 2007, 2012 and 2017. The nomination process began on October 17 and the last date for filing the nomination is October 25. There will be no nomination on Diwali i.e. on October 23. Both Congress and then left parties have urged the election commission to allow the candidates to file nominations on Diwali day.

The chief minister will reach Rengalu (Bagsayad) helipad from Delhi in the morning, after reaching his ancestral residence Tandi he will receive the blessings of his mother and will visit the temple of his Kuldevi Mata Siddhajogani (Bharaidi Mata) located at Tandi and Dev Matlod Maharaj in his Kuldevata village Shivkari. After that, we will leave by road towards Kuthah (Janjehli) and will address a public meeting of workers and Panchayat representatives and the general public there. Thereafter, in the form of a rally, he will reach Thunag along with the workers accompanied by his wife Dr Sadhna Thakur and both daughters, Chadrinka and Priyanka, in the afternoon to file his nomination in the SDM office.

Two candidates file nominations

Chief electoral officer (CEO) Maneesh Garg disclosed here today that two candidates from Fatehpur and Jawali assembly seats in Kangra district have filed their nominations for Vidhan Sabha Elections-2022 today.

Dr Ashok Kumar Somal (64), son of Puran Singh, village Junaat, Post office Varuna, tehsil Fatehpur, district Kangra. filed his nomination as an independent candidate from Fatehpur, while Arun Kumar (42), son of Talok Chand, village and post office Pharian, Tehsil Jawali, district Kangra, filed his nomination from Himachal Jan Kranti Party.

