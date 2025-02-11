Menu Explore
HP power department staff protest, govt reaffirms no posts being abolished

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Feb 11, 2025 05:16 AM IST

The protesters continued to work in the office hours, 10 am to 5 pm, but said they will not provide emergency services beyond those hours

The employees of Himachal Pradesh’s power department held protests on Monday over ‘abolition’ of posts even as the state government reiterated that no such step was being taken.

Himachal power board staffers during a protest at division office in Shimla on Monday. (HT Photo)
Employees wore black batches to work to show their opposition to the move.

On February 11, engineers and employees from across the state had organised protests in Hamirpur against the state government.

“The protest will be held in Hamirpur and then in other districts. Further course of action will be decided during protests,” said Hiralal Verma, convener of the Joint Action Committee of engineers and employees.

No intention of abolishing posts: Chauhan

“The government has no intention of abolishing positions in the Electricity Board under its rationalisation policy,” said principal media adviser Naresh Chauhan. He added that the state government was committed to improving the board’s financial health and operational efficiency without reducing staff.

Addressing the media, Chauhan said the government relocating and reassigning excess staff within the board, particularly in the generation and civil wings, to optimise the workforce.

“The chief minister’s doors are always open for employees to voice their concerns. Before resorting to protests or strikes, employees should engage in dialogue with the government,” Chauhan added.

Board already facing manpower shortage: Union

The Congress government in Himachal, which is facing an economic crisis, has put about 700 posts in the surplus pool in the electricity board. This means that there will be no new recruitments for these posts after the retirement of the existing employees.

Hiralal Verma, convener of the Joint Action Committee of engineers and employees, said the electricity board is already facing a shortage of staff and there will be additional burden on the staff after the posts are abolished.

