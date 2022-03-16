HP’s agri, animal husbandry depts launch 11 online services
The agriculture and animal husbandry departments of the Himachal Pradesh government have launched 11 online services under the direct benefit transfer (DBT) scheme. These include five services of agriculture department and six of animal husbandry.
Five services of agriculture department include Chief Minister Nutan Polyhouse Project, Chief Minister Green House Renovation Scheme, Mukhyamantri Khet Sanrakshan Yojana, Anti Hail Net scheme and State Agricultural Mechanisation Programme.
The services of the animal husbandry department include maintenance of pregnancy ration for indigenous or cross-bred cows of farmers belonging to BPL families of general categories, Him Kukut Palan Yojana, Krishak Bakri Palan Yojana, maintenance of pregnancy ration for livestock breeders under SCSP, and best animal award scheme among others.
The applicants can now apply online for these services on the Himachal online service (e-district) portal — edistrict.hp.gov.in.
With these online services, applicants would no longer have to visit offices to apply for the DBT scheme and can apply for multiple schemes using a single log-in.
Facility to track application status online is also provided. Applicants can also apply through Lokmitra Kendra, e-district portal or directly on standalone website.
Nod to 24 industrial projects
The 22nd meeting of state single window clearance and monitoring authority held here under the chairmanship of chief minister Jai Ram Thakur approved 24 project proposals for setting up new industrial enterprises and expansion of existing units involving total proposed investment of approximately ₹2,989.44 crore and employment potential of about 5,610 people.
The chief minister said this shows that HP continues to attract the investment despite overall slowdown in the economy.
He said the new proposals approved by the authority include setting up medical equipment units, facilities for shredding scrap, bio fuels, folding cartons, CNG, PNG, biofuels, dry syrup, dry injections, and electric vehicles.
