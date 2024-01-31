HP’s first space lab comes up at Bilaspur government school

In a first, a space lab has been set up at a government school in Bilaspur’s Ghumarwin, which is aimed at igniting the interest of young students of Himachal in new and emerging technologies at the school level. Students in the space lab at Government Senior Secondary School, Ghumarwin, in Bilaspur on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

The space lab, developed under the Indian Space Research Organisation space tutor programme by Vyomika Space Academy, is funded by the Bilaspur district administration and will provide hands-on learning to school kids in the field of robotics, drone making, 3D printings and more. It has been set up at Government Senior Secondary School, Ghumarwin and was inaugurated recently by technical education minister Rajesh Dharmani.

The lab is equipped with ISRO’s popular rockets and Satellite mission exhibits such as Chandaryaan, and Mangalyaan along with various drones, RC aircraft, telescopes, 3D printers, robots, and many other learning projects.

Bilaspur additional deputy commissioner Nidhi Patel, who envisioned the project, said that the idea for the space lab emerged after the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon.

“Finally, we are thrilled to have launched it in a government school. Our main objective is to spark an interest in space science and technology among young minds. We have observed that individuals from South India often dominate the field of space science, which isn’t reflective of the talent pool in the northern regions. Therefore, our goal is to nurture talent from rural and semi-urban areas from a young age, providing them with the necessary exposure to space technology so they can contribute meaningfully to the field.”

Patel said, “We have initiated this project at the Senior Secondary School in Ghumarwin, with plans to replicate it in other schools soon. Our aim is to ensure that more students have access to these facilities and exposure from an early age.”

She said that the Vyomika Space, the executing agency of the project, has a collaboration with ISRO. They serve as a crucial link between us and ISRO, facilitating sessions and lectures by space science experts for students. Additionally, they will provide opportunities for exposure visits, enriching the learning experience for our students.

About the lab

Govind Yadav, chief executive officer of Vyomika Space, explained that this project is part of ISRO’s effort to support the National Education Policy. Vyomika Space works closely with ISRO under its Space Tutor Programme as their national partner for space education for Rural India. “The space lab offers projects and training in space sciences, aviation, and automation. In the space science section, students learn about popular ISRO missions like Chandrayaan, Mangalyaan, rockets, satellites, drones, aircraft, robotics, 3D Printing, and astronomy to spark their interest in space from an early age,” he said.

“In the aviation section, students get hands-on experience with eight aircraft and drones for tasks like aerial photography and agricultural use. These aircraft can fly up to 1.5 km high. In the automation section, students learn about artificial intelligence through robotics, working with different robots for various tasks. They also receive training in 3D printing technology, which is important for future careers,” said Govind Yadav, adding that we have also stocked the lab with the electronics, tools, and safety kits, enabling students to work on their own projects independently.

To ensure substantiality of the space lab an annual training curriculum will be given to the teachers and students through ISRO’s Jigyasa Learning Portal. In addition, Career Counseling seminars will be conducted by ex-ISRO scientists to provide career guidance for eligible students. Based on annual assessments and competitions, around 10 students will get the opportunity to visit ISRO research facilities for industry exposure.