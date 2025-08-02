HPSEB Ltd earns profit of 315 crore

For the first time in its history, the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL) has earned a record profit of Rs. 315 crore in the financial year 2024-25. For the first time in its history, the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL) has earned a record profit of Rs. 315 crore in the financial year 2024-25. (Representational image)

After facing losses for many years, this is the highest profit ever recorded by the Board.

Until 31 March, 2024, HPSEBL had accumulated losses amounting to Rs. 3,742 crore. However, the present state government, through its reforms, transparent administrative policies and financial discipline helped the Board recover from losses and turn profitable.

With the improved financial condition of the Board, the state government has also ensured financial benefits for employees. For the financial year 2024-25, an amount of Rs. 368.89 crore has been approved for gratuity, medical reimbursement, revised pension arrears and leave encashment a significant increase from Rs. 87.56 crore in the previous year. Out of this, Rs. 187.86 crore have already been disbursed by 31 July, 2025. This reflects the sensitivity and commitment of the state government to employee welfare.