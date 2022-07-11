HP sees 71 fresh Covid cases, one death

Shimla Himachal Pradesh’s coronavirus tally climbed to 2,87,535 on Sunday with 71 fresh cases, while the death toll increased to 4,124 as one more person succumbed to the viral disease, officials said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The fresh cases came out of 655 samples that were tested, they said. The latest death was reported from Kangra district, according to the officials. There are 1,139 active cases in Himachal Pradesh, up from 1,101 on Saturday, the officials said.

Thirty-two more people recuperated from the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,82,253, they said.

Himachal Pradesh reported 189, 191 and 179 coronavirus cases on Thursday, Friday and Saturday respectively.

88 more cases in J&K, 1 fatality

Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday reported 88 fresh coronavirus cases that took its infection tally to 4,56,041, while one more fatality pushed the death toll to 4,759, officials here said.

Of the fresh cases, 35 were reported from the Jammu division of the union territory and 53 from the Kashmir division, they said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

There are 756 active COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir. The number of recoveries stands at 4,50,527, the officials said.