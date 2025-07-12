HPTDC urges review of HP govt’s decision to outsource loss-making hotels

Before deciding to outsource operations of 14 loss-making hotels, the state Cabinet did not consult the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC), whose board of directors had pressed for viability/ feasibility study of loss making hotels, said HPTDC chairman RS Bali on Friday. HPTDC chairman RS Bali said the corporation runs without state grants and still increased its turnover from ₹ 78 crore to ₹ 109 crore in 2.5 years. He said with renovation support, turnover could exceed ₹ 200 crore. (Shutterstock)

Addressing a press conference in Shimla, Bali, who also chairs the state’s Tourism Development Board, urged the government to reconsider, saying the corporation could turn the properties around with renovation and internal effort.

The Cabinet approved the outsourcing plan on June 28 and directives were issued on July 9.

The 14 properties in question include Kashmir House (Dharamsala), Roscommon Old (Kasauli), Sarvari (Kullu), Apple Blossom (Fagu), Shiwalik (Parwanoo), Ulh (Jogindernagar), Hill Top (Swarghat), Lakeview (Bilaspur), Bhagal (Darlaghat), Mamleshwar (Chindi-Mandi), Giriganga (Kharapatthar-Shimla), Chanshal (Rohru), Tourist Inn (Rajgarh-Sirmaur) and Wayside Amenity (Bhararighat-Solan).

Bali requested time for feasibility studies before outsourcing decisions are finalised. “We respect the government’s authority. Under Article 79 of the Articles of Association, HPTDC is bound to follow government directives. But we also request that the government reviews its decision after allowing us to complete a proper visibility and viability study,” he said.

He emphasised that HPTDC runs without state grants and still increased its turnover from ₹78 crore to ₹109 crore in 2.5 years. He said with renovation support, turnover could exceed ₹200 crore.

Bali said he had also written to chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu seeking funds specifically for renovation and the CM had given in-principle approval. “The CM assured us that our renovation project would be included in the Asian Development Bank (ADB) funding plan,” he said.

Bali added that HPTDC’s hotels, built since 1972, are pride assets. “We don’t just serve food, we spread joy,” he said.

“Thousands of employees serve thousands of rooms across Himachal, and lakhs of tourists feel the warmth of our hospitality. When VIPs like the President or Prime Minister visit, it’s our staff that provides their catering,” Bali said.

On the relocation of HPTDC’s head office to Kangra, he said the board approved it before it went to the Cabinet.

He refused to comment on a recent report that the chief secretary did not pay for a private party hosted at an HPTDC hotel