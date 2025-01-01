Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Hry govt sets deadlines for delivery of 9 public health services

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 02, 2025 06:28 AM IST

The restoration of water supply due to minor problems like fault in pumping machinery, electric wiring, distribution system has to be completed in three days.

The Haryana government has fixed deadlines for the delivery of nine services of the public health engineering department under the Right to Service Act. As per a notification issued by chief secretary Vivek Joshi, issuance of duplicate water supply and sewer bill, sanction of water supply and sewerage connection in the rural and urban areas, work of fixing water leakage or overflowing pipes and blocked sewerage manholes has to be completed within seven days.

A 10-day deadline has been set for restoration of water supply due to major problems like burning of transformer (HT File)
A 10-day deadline has been set for restoration of water supply due to major problems like burning of transformer (HT File)

The restoration of water supply due to minor problems like fault in pumping machinery, electric wiring, distribution system has to be completed in three days while restoration of water supply due to major problems like shortage of raw water, burning of transformer and fault in low tension and high tension lines has to be completed within six days.

A 10-day deadline has been set for restoration of water supply due to major problems like burning of transformer, other major electric faults etc. to be rectified/repaired by the public health department. The notification said that restoration of a broken street to motorable conditions, including laying of pipeline after excavation, has to be completed by 30 days.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 02, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On