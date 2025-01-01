Hry govt sets deadlines for delivery of 9 public health services

The Haryana government has fixed deadlines for the delivery of nine services of the public health engineering department under the Right to Service Act. As per a notification issued by chief secretary Vivek Joshi, issuance of duplicate water supply and sewer bill, sanction of water supply and sewerage connection in the rural and urban areas, work of fixing water leakage or overflowing pipes and blocked sewerage manholes has to be completed within seven days. A 10-day deadline has been set for restoration of water supply due to major problems like burning of transformer (HT File)

The restoration of water supply due to minor problems like fault in pumping machinery, electric wiring, distribution system has to be completed in three days while restoration of water supply due to major problems like shortage of raw water, burning of transformer and fault in low tension and high tension lines has to be completed within six days.

A 10-day deadline has been set for restoration of water supply due to major problems like burning of transformer, other major electric faults etc. to be rectified/repaired by the public health department. The notification said that restoration of a broken street to motorable conditions, including laying of pipeline after excavation, has to be completed by 30 days.