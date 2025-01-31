HSGMC: Nalvi appeals for unity as new forum claims majority

Days after 18 independent members came together claiming majority with support from the Haryana Sikh Panthak Dal (HSPD), veteran Sikh leader Didar Singh Nalvi on Thursday appealed to all elected members and the community to unity for a “Haryana Gurdwara Bacho Morcha”. Days after 18 independent members came together claiming majority with support from the Haryana Sikh Panthak Dal (HSPD), veteran Sikh leader Didar Singh Nalvi on Thursday appealed to all elected members and the community to unity for a “Haryana Gurdwara Bacho Morcha”. (HT Photo)

This comes days after 18 of the 22 independents formed Akal Panthak Morcha and got support from a member of Nalvi’s Sikh Samaj Santha and all six elected members of HSPD.

In the elections to the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) held on January 19, no group got a majority as most of the members for the 40-member committee that won were independents.

Accordingly, nine members were elected from Jagdish Singh Jhinda’s group, followed by six from the HSPD and three affiliated to the Nalvi group.

Following the fractured mandate, Jhinda had called for a state-wide “Sikh Sammelan” in Karnal on Sunday, while at a meeting in Kurukshetra on Thursday, Nalvi took stock of the latest developments for the body.

Nalvi alleged that 18-19 elected members have come under control of an influential political leader and “is being viewed as a political game to illegally hand-over the control of HSGMC to Baldev Singh Kaimpuri of Akali Dal Badal who has been projected as its president.”

“This type of high jacking and unnecessary, unwanted and unholy interference in Sikh affairs of Haryana was unacceptable,” he said.

Nalvi further said that Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) with which HSPD is associated, has “from the very first day opposed the formation of Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC), even by filing petition in the Supreme Court.”