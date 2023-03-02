HSGMC takes control of 2 gurdwaras in Karnal

Amid heavy police deployment, the ad-hoc committee of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) took control of two historic gurdwaras in Karnal district. The group, however, met with no resistance.

The group, led by HSGMC ad-hoc president Mahant Karamjit Singh, reached Shishganj Sahib gurdwara at Taraori and later reached Manji Sahib Pehli Patshahi gurdwara in Karnal and took control of its management.

“We took over the management and sewa of two gurdwaras in Karnal peacefully and honoured the staff and sangat present there,” said Karamjit Singh.

Bhupinder Singh Assandh, senior vice-president, said the managements were transferred peacefully to HSGMC and soon the HSGMC will take charge of all Haryana gurdwaras.