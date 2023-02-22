HSGMC takes control of three more gurdwaras of Haryana

Despite the opposition by Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), the ad-hoc committee of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) on Tuesday took control of the management of three more gurdwaras.

Amid heavy police deployment, former HSGMC president Baljit Singh Daduwal and incumbent president Karamjit Singh took the management of Gurdwara Manji Sahib and Gurdwara Neem Sahib in Kaithal along with Gurdwara Dhamtaan Sahib in Jind.

The development came a day after members of the SGPC and HSGMC were involved in a scuffle at the Gurdwara Chhevin Patshahi of Kurukshetra. The SGPC slammed the HSGMC and Haryana government for forcibly taking control of the gurdwaras.

“We have already taken control of the management of the Gurdwara Chhevin Patshahi –which the Sikh headquarter of the state, now the HSGMC has taken control of three more gurdwaras without a protest,” Baljit Singh Daduwal said.

He said that the control was taken as per the Supreme Court’s orders, and there was no need to break locks of golaks. Daduwal also accused the SGPC of trying to divide people.

“The HSGMC will soon take over the control of all the gurdwaras in the state,” he added.

On the other hand, a five-member delegation of the SGPC led by Gurcharan Singh Grewal, general secretary of the SGPC, reached Gurdwara Chhevin Patshahi on Tuesday and accused the HSGMC members and Haryana Government of using force against the SGPC supporters and violating maryada.

He said nobody has given them (HSGMC) the right to take control of golak by breaking locks as the SGPC managed the gurdwaras of the state under the Sikh Gurdwara Act 1925. “The delegation will provide a detailed report to the SGPC headquarter and will file a police complaint also,” he said.

