Two days after taking over the charge of the management of Gurdwara Chhevin Patshahi in Kurukshetra, members of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC)) on Wednesday peacefully took control of six gurdwaras in Ambala, including the historic Panjokhara Sahib and Manji Sahib shrines, and one in Yamunanagar.

HSGMC takes over seven gurdwaras in Ambala, Y’nagar (HT Photo)

They took the keys of ‘golaks’ from the existing employees and appointed the committee members for the supervision of the gurudwaras.

Member of the ad hoc committee, B S Bindra said in Ambala, historic Panjokhara Sahib and Manji Sahib gurudwaras were taken over along with four others.

In Yamunanagar, the committee took charge of Kapal Mochan gurdwara in Bilaspur sub-division.

HSGMC president Mahant Karamjit Singh said the exercise went peacefully, while general secretary Gurvinder Singh Dhamija said out of eight historical gurudwaras in the state, the committee has taken over seven of them till date.

Committee member T P Singh said along with him, B S Bindra has been appointed for supervision of Manji Sahib gurudwara, while at Panjokhara Sahib, Sudarshan Singh Sehgal and Winner Singh will look after its functioning.

“Four members each from the sangat/community are also part of the gurdwara committee. Employees are free to leave, but we will not remove anyone, whether they are from Punjab or Haryana. They will be paid as per the continuing system,” TP Singh told HT.