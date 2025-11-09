HSIIDC organises Indo-Japan golf event

The Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC), Connect India Japan and Krisumi Corporation on Saturday organised the second edition of the Tokyo Cup, an Indo–Japan corporate golf event, in Gurugram. The Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC), Connect India Japan and Krisumi Corporation on Saturday organised the second edition of the Tokyo Cup, an Indo–Japan corporate golf event, in Gurugram.

An HSIIDC spokesperson said that the event was a part of the strategy to foster deep business and cultural linkages between India and Japan.

The spokesperson said the Tokyo Cup serves as a platform to celebrate the long-standing partnership between Haryana and Japan, bringing together key representatives from Japanese corporations, Indian industry, and the government to promote collaboration beyond boardrooms. It symbolises HSIIDC’s commitment to build bridges of cooperation through innovative and interactive engagements that blend business, networking and cultural exchange.

The spokesperson said that Haryana is home to one of the country’s largest clusters of Japanese companies, with more than 500 Japanese companies, which account for 27% of the total companies in India. This concentration is particularly notable across Manesar, Gurugram and Bawal, where HSIIDC has developed world-class industrial infrastructure. The corporation has been instrumental in facilitating Japanese investments by providing ready-to-use industrial spaces, robust connectivity and a proactive business environment.

Following chief minister Nayab Singh Saini’s recent visit to Japan, the HSIIDC is in continuous dialogue with leading Japanese corporations to explore new opportunities for industrial partnerships, technology transfer and manufacturing collaboration. The Tokyo Cup reflects this ongoing engagement, reinforcing Haryana’s commitment to deepening economic and cultural ties with Japan.