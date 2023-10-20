HSSC CET Group D: Over 13 lakh register for 13,536 posts

The Haryana government on Thursday said a total of 13,75,151 candidates have registered for the Common Eligibility Test (CET) of the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC ) to be held on October 21-22 for the recruitment of 13,536 Group D posts in the state. An official spokesperson said 3,000 buses of Haryana roadways and buses of various educational institutions will be pressed into service for the transportation of the candidates. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The CET examination will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar held a meeting through video conferencing with divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners, range IGs and superintendents of police in Chandigarh to review the preparations of the examination, which will be held at 798 centres across 17 districts of the state and in Chandigarh.

The examination will be conducted in two shifts and approximately 3.5 lakh candidates are expected to appear in each shift.

An official spokesperson said 3,000 buses of Haryana roadways and buses of various educational institutions will be pressed into service for the transportation of the candidates.

Transport minister Mool Chand Sharma said candidates appearing in the CET will be provided with free bus services. He said one family member accompanying the female candidates will be allowed to travel free of cost.

To assist candidates, help desks have been set up at every bus stand and sub-centre to provide information and support, ensuring that candidates face no inconvenience during the examination.

