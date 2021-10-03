HSSC exam for selecting cops under cloud, needs to be probed, says Surjewala

Picking holes in the examination process adopted by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) for selecting Haryana Police sub-inspector (SI), Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala on Saturday said examination conducted by the Commission is under a cloud.

He demanded that the HSSC should be disbanded and a judicial probe be conducted into the matter.

The former minister, who addressed a press conference, said three different sets of question papers were distributed to candidates appearing for the SI examination.

“Why question papers were changed at certain examination centres in a span of 15-20 minutes? This puts the entire examination process under suspicion. It seems fairness and transparency has been given a go by the Commission,” Surjewala said.

“It has been eight days since the examination took place and the Commission is yet to issue the answer key for the test. This is because the Commission has to deal with three sets of papers and is clueless about releasing the answer key,” Surjewala said.

Also, the questions asked in the three sets of papers were completely different in terms of the scope of the subject and did not provide level playing field to the candidates, he said.

Questioning the availability of large number of OMR sheets at examination centres in Gurugram and Rewari, the Congress leader said this raises suspicion about malpractice in the examination process.

“Many questions asked in the examination about BJP leaders were quite out of place. It seems that the HSSC was not taking an exam to select police sub-inspectors but BJP workers,” Surjewala said.

The Congress leader said the Commission on Friday ordered a re-examination in three centres only despite the fact that anomalies have been reported from other exam centres also.