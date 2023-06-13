HT Interview: BJP-JJP alliance important to keep Congress out of power in Haryana, says Ajay Singh Chautala

Just four months before completing four years in power, Bharatiya Janata Party-Jannayak Janta Party (BJP-JJP) alliance has hit a rough patch in Haryana. Recent moves and statements from Haryana BJP in-charge Biplab Kumar Deb against JJP have set-off a fresh wave of debate over the fate of the coalition government. However, the JJP national president Ajay Singh Chautala, 62, says BJP is their natural ally. In an interview with HT on Tuesday, Chautala, who is grandson of the tallest Jat leader Chaudhary Devi Lal, said the BJP-JJP alliance is imperative to keep Congress out of power.

Ajay Singh Chautala, JJP national president (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Edited excerpts:

Has the BJP-JJP coalition government stayed the course so far?

Both BJP and JJP contested October 2019 assembly polls separately. When BJP didn’t get a simple majority, Union home minister Amit Shah ji stitched the BJP-JJP alliance, much to the disappointment of our political adversaries. Since then, our rivals have been saying that the alliance may only last 15 days or a month. Despite challenges (Covid waves and farmers agitation), the coalition government worked tirelessly to fulfil election promises. Everything was smooth until recently. There are, however, no problems at the government level.

What is at the root of renewed tension between BJP and JJP?

“Jo hatash aur nirash hain, jinko age apna nikat bhavishya dikhai nahi de raha hai wo log samay samay pe is tarah ki nukta chini karte hain (Dejected and disappointed leaders are speaking adversely about JJP and against continuing the alliance because their political future is gloomy)”. One such leader is Birender Singh (BJP), who is a former Union minister. But these days he is “hatash” as well as “nirash”. Everybody is aware how Birender Singh goes against the BJP. Once he announced to hold a separate rally in Jind and at times, he attends functions of other political outfits. He speaks against the coalition.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The fact that the alliance has hit a rocky patch became evident after Haryana BJP in-charge made certain comments about JJP. What’s your take on that?

I wonder what prompted Biplab Kumar Deb (Haryana BJP in-charge) to make certain comments (against deputy CM Dushyant Chautala, who had defeated Birender’s wife Prem Lata in 2019). Prem Lata is 75-year-old. How will she contest the election in view of BJP’s rule to not field those above 75 years? BJP also does not give tickets to two people from one family. Birender’s son is a Lok Sabha MP from Hisar. How can Birender’s wife get ticket to contest assembly election? These are issues worth pondering over.

What signals BJP in-charge tried to send from his recent meetings with Independent MLAs?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Right from the beginning, six independent MLAs are with the BJP. There were some issues concerning another MLA Gopal Kanda. There is nothing earth-shattering about these meetings. They (independents) had met previous BJP in-charge also and now they met Biplab Deb… “milo hame kaya dikkat hai (We don’t have any issue with the meetings.)”

But the key signal emanating from these meetings was that BJP does not need JJP?

The independents want Cabinet berths. How can I make them minister? Only the BJP can decide on that. The independents’ wishful thinking is to oust the JJP so that they get a chance to become ministers.

Your thoughts on whether BJP needs JJP more or vice versa?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Both require each other equally. We can succeed in keeping Congress away from power if we continue working together and face challenges with unity. When BJP was our junior partner in the government, both the parties worked together to keep Congress in the opposition. Now, we are the junior coalition partner, but our goal remains the same.

The JJP is working not only in Haryana, but also in Rajasthan to strengthen the BJP. We will contest assembly seats (bordering Haryana) where BJP is weak and strive to win some seats. Veteran BJP leader Bhairon Singh Shekhawat had become the Rajasthan CM twice with crucial support from our party (then Lok Dal). Our ties with the BJP are time-tested and we are grateful for the love and affection that we receive from Central BJP leadership.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What are the chances of JJP-INLD merger and burying the differences?

I have said this repeatedly that elders in the family will have to intervene. This will become possible if (Om Prakash) Chautala sahib makes the efforts. Only he can summon me anytime for rapprochement. He has to make a decision. He must think, analyse and make decisions keeping in view what the people of Haryana want.

So, who is the true inheritor of the political legacy of Chaudhry Devi Lal? JJP or INLD?

The people of Haryana have settled the issue. At the time of split (in the INLD), we had handed over them (Abhay Chautala) everything from party flags to funds. We formed a new party and got 17.5% vote in assembly polls by winning 10 seats. And, they (INLD) were reduced to one seat. People decide in democracy.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Your message to BJP?

Let’s join hands and fulfil the unfinished task in the remaining 18 months keeping in view aspirations of the people of Haryana.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON