HT Readers’ Take | On right track to passenger safety

Passengers will feel safer

It is a step in the right direction to make it compulsory for passenger vehicles to have vehicle-tracking devices and emergency alert buttons. Not only will this make passengers feel safer, it will also make sure that those operating the service will think twice before they commit an offence or let a crime take place before their eyes. In view of the rising crime graph, especially against women and children, the administration must implement this plan on war footing.

Rani Sharma, Panchkula

Tech for safety

We must use all technology at our disposal to ensure passenger safety on public vehicles. It is appalling that only 35% of city’s public transport vehicles currently have tracking devices. To ensure 100% compliance to the transport authorities’ orders, a public helpline number should be set up where residents can report vehicles without tracking devices and emergency alert buttons. Authorities should impose hefty penalty on violators. In fact the facility must be available for private vehicles too.

Vivaan Gupta, Panchkula

Auto-rickshaws most notorious for crimes

The tricity has been witness to several crimes, including robbery, rape, etc., in three-wheelers over the last few years, earning these a name for being notorious for crimes. In view of this, it is important that autos are also covered under the project to install vehicle-tracking devices in public service vehicles. Many a times, autos are driven by people other than the actual owner, with the latter not even having an ID proof of the person driving the vehicle. This makes it all the more difficult to track them in the event of a crime. Also, autos from neighbouring states also ply in Chandigarh without permission and increase the traffic here. The authorities must act tough on these autos and cabs running without the proper documents. Fining them is a good step but implementation of this is rare at best.

Gurmeet Kaur, Chandigarh

Non-residents most vulnerable to crimes

All public transport vehicles must heed to the UT administration’s orders and install the vehicle-tracking devices and emergency vehicles without delay. Not just buses and taxis registered under the UT, even auto rickshaws should be brought under the ambit of this rule. In tricity, public transport vehicles are largely used by non-residents, and the lack of safety systems exposes them to higher risk of crimes.

Kanwalpreet Kaur, via email

A safety net in public

Installing vehicle tracking devices is just one way of ensuring passengers’ safety. But there is a lot more to be done to prevent crimes on public transport vehicles. This includes strengthening the police force so that these can respond to emergency alerts in time and also sensitising the public, so that they don’t remain mute spectators in case a fellow passenger is in trouble. Having said that we should make the best possible use of technology to increase our safety. Certain apps, such as ‘Eye watch SOS’ capture the surroundings of a person and send real-time alerts to their chosen contacts. On reaching the desired place, the user may click the ‘I am safe’ button. Besides buses and taxis, tracking devices should also be made mandatory on two-wheelers and autos.

Manseerat Kaur, Chandigarh

Alleviates sense of fear

Installing tracking devices can help alleviate the sense of fear among passengers and their loved ones. This is true especially in the case of women taking public transport. A similar system must be put in place in Mohali and Panchkula as well as a lot of commuters criss-cross the tricity throughout the day.

Amanpreet Kaur Bains, Kurali

Hefty fines, licence cancellation for violators

Even though the Chandigarh administration started implementing the vehicle-tracking system a few months ago, only 35% of the passenger vehicles in the city have installed the requisite devices. An appallingly enough, the administration has not made the system mandatory for auto-rickshaws, which are notorious for being the most unsafe mode of public transport in the tricity. These days even two-wheelers are being used for public transport, and thus these should also have tracking devices. Chandigarh administration must implement this scheme in collaboration with the administrations of Mohali and Panchkula. For those who ply without these safety devices, hefty fines and cancellation of licence must be the way out.

Prabhjot Nagpal, Zirakpur

UT lagging despite central notification

Chandigarh administration is lagging behind in getting location-tracking devices installed in public service vehicles. Despite a government notification in place, the scheme is yet to be fully implemented in the tricity. There are many advantages of this system as it helps a person in distress reach out for help. Kidnappings, ransom demands and many other crimes can also be tracked by the police if the tracking system is installed in all public service vehicles. Auto rickshaws and two-wheelers should also be covered under the scheme as they too indulge in many traffic violations and crimes. The car hailing services through various apps compulsorily should be fitted with this system. A timeline should be fixed to complete this exercise. After the deadline is over, penalty should be imposed.

Anil Yadav, Chandigarh

Avoid hiring vehicles sans tracking devices

Location-tracking devices are the need of the hour to make commuters safe and secure. Registration of vehicles should not be done without having a location-tracking device. Initially, challans must be imposed on those playing passenger vehicles without tracking devices, later vehicles must be impounded and licence cancelled if the violators persist. All public vehicles should display a board stating that the vehicle is equipped with a tracking device, and masses should be encouraged to travel in such vehicles. Those looking to book cabs, autos online must make sure these have a tracking device.

Abhilasha Gupta, Mohali

Useful for passengers as well as drivers

Despite the administration’s notification, only 35% public service vehicles in Chandigarh have the location tracking devices and emergency alert buttons installed. To ensure 100% compliance, it is important that the authorities take swift and strict action against violators. The tracking devices cannot just be helpful for passengers by making them feel safer, but also be of help to the vehicle owners, drivers themselves for preventing thefts etc. This can also help one track the route, time of arrival etc., thus prove win-win for the passenger as well as the operator. But having said that, there is more to be done for passenger safety, which includes a strict police force and sensitisation of the public in general.

Ishita Nara, via email

Tardy implementation due to official apathy

The administration has totally failed to implement safety schemes in City Beautiful. The situation in Mohali and Panchkula is no better than Chandigarh. There is a wide gap between precept and practice. Vehicle location tracking (VLT) devices should be implemented at any cost on all public service vehicles. It is very important and beneficial to passengers. VLT allows for real-time tracking of a vehicle’s location. Passengers, especially women and children will feel a lot safer with an emergency/panic button in close proximity when traveling in public transport. The arrival and departure timings, speed, route and other details of vehicles can help the passengers. This policy should also be implemented on three-wheelers immediately. The administration must take strong and strict action for the safety of the passengers of public transport.

Sumesh Kumar Badhwar, Mohali

Cuts down commute time, saves fuel

Vehicle-location tracking device system should be mandatory in all passenger service vehicles. The system works on GPS technology. With this, it is possible to have an instantaneous and history tracking of vehicle speeds, the routes they followed and even stopping points. Using a vehicle tracking device helps in preventing congested roads and traffic jams. It also alerts one of the roads that are closed for construction or other purposes. By helping with shorter routes, it reduces fuel expense. It betters the reach out to passengers. If any passenger calls for assistance, the control room can send a vehicle to their exact location without any delay. A GPS tracker enables the control room to monitor the location of the vehicles in real-time. It is comparatively easier to find a stolen vehicle if it has a GPS vehicle tracker. Vehicle tracking systems come with sensors and a panic button. The driver can press the panic button to call for help in case of an accident or any other emergency.

Sanjay Chopra, Mohali

Boon for those who commute at odd hours

The device is beneficial both for the owner and the commuters. The Ministry of roads transport and highways has made the device mandatory for those registered after January1,2019. Those registered after December 31, will be notified by the respective states/U.Ts. The device is useful to ensure the safety of the commuters. They would know the real-time location, whether the owner is driving or a driver on hire. Another benefit is in case of an accident. The device will ensure that the best care is provided to save precious lives. We should create awareness, especially to daily commuters who come to Chandigarh for work or business. It will be especially of help to those in IT companies who have to commute at odd hours.

Usha Verma, Chandigarh

Tracking devices for private vehicles too

Presently only 35% public service vehicles have been installed with location-tracking device and alert system. The need of the hour is to install these devices not only in public service vehicles but also on all private vehicles plying through the tricity. It will not help in responding promptly to distress calls but also help in resolving crimes/accidents, thefts, speeding etc.

Col TBS Bedi (retd), Mohali

Fast-track implementation

A mere 35% compliance to the emergency-vehicle tracking system in public transport is not good enough. The authorities must fast-track the implementation to ensure 100% compliance at the soonest as passenger safety is no joke. In fact, why only in Chandigarh? This facility must be available all through the tricity. Also, the administration must subsidise the tracking devices so that those vehicle owners putting it off due to lack of funds are also motivated to do so soon. It is important that the authorities lay out a clear action plan to implement the scheme.

Avinash Goyal, Chandigarh

Crack whip on defaulters

The idea behind extending the facility of installing location tracking devices for emergency alerts to auto rickshaws and two-wheelers sounds hollow and misplaced for more reasons than one. What rankles more is the fact that only 35% public service vehicles in Chandigarh have location-tracking device installed despite the 2018 Central notification making it mandatory. It the dispensation means business, it has to go the hard way to ensure 100% compliance of the order. What is more imperative at this point in time is the implementation of the 2018 notification, before mulling extending the facility to other modes of public service transport. The dispensation needs to crack the whip on those indulging in delaying tactics.

Ramesh K Dhiman, Chandigarh

No point delaying safety requirements

It is matter of concern that only 35% public service vehicles in Chandigarh have location tracking devices and emergency alert buttons. It is also worrying that the administration didn’t feel it was necessary to make it mandatory to install these devices on autos. Such devices should be made compulsory like high-security number plates. For owners who don’t pay heed to the administrations directions, their vehicles must be impounded and they should be made to pay hefty fines.

Subhash Chugh, via email

Fix deadline for implementation of scheme

Vehicle-tracking devices should be mandatory for all public transport vehicles, including auto and two-wheelers. As the number of public transport vehicles is rising so are its users. Chandigarh has now become home to many for education and jobs. Crime cases are increasing among public transport users. Vehicle tracking will also help Chandigarh Police to tackle theft cases. The administration should issue a deadline of six months for fitting a vehicle tracking device.

Sunny Dhaliwal, Chandigarh

Accountability and penalty

Public transport is vital for any city. And in view of the rising crime graph, tracking devices in public transport have become equally important. Installing of tracking devices in merely 35% of the vehicles plying in the city would not make a huge difference in safety measures. The administration should acknowledge the accountability for financial mismanagement. Also with regular checking and inspection, there should be a provision of penalty on the accountable person. To reduce the loopholes and enhancing security and safety of a vehicle or a person, tracking devices should also be installed in two-wheelers and auto-rickshaws as well. This would not only reduce crimes but also encourage people to use public transport at large scale.

Shubham Samaria, via email

READER OF THE WEEK

Not wise to leave out auto from this rule

It is commendable that the Chandigarh administration is making it mandatory to install vehicle-location tracking device and emergency button in all public service vehicles, such as taxis and buses, registered under the Union Territory. However, leaving out auto-rickshaws from this mandate is not wise as the city has seen a number of rape cases in autos.

Yashpreet Kaur, via email

EXPERT TAKE

Challans

UT has decided to start challaning passengers vehicles plying without tracking devices from next month. We’ve already created awareness. With regards to autos and 2-wheelers, we have to follow the Ministry’s guidelines. Autos may be included in later stages.

Amit Kumar, secretary, state transport authority, UT

Expensive system

Cabs working with aggregator apps already have in-built panic buttons and tracking devices. The authorities must give us the freedom to get the system installed from the market, as they themselves charge exorbitantly for it.

Vikram Singh Pundir, president, tricity cabs association

Emergency response

This requires a complete ecosystem, including a control-room. After one presses the panic button, there is detailed procedure for emergency response execution. CCTV’s having audio-video clarity in public transport will be of additional help.

Amit Talwar, Mohali DC

Passenger safety

In Panchkula, we are taking all steps possible for passenger safety. We implement whatever decision is taken by secretary transport, Haryana government. I will enquire from the transport department regarding this.

Mahavir Kaushik, Panchkula DC

Foolproof system must

A panic button is a must for all cabs and taxis. I personally avoid cabs during odd hours but it should be checked as to how effective the system will be. Whether authorities will be alerted in time and whether there is any way drivers can switch it off.

Ritika Sharma, city-based IT professional