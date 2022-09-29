HTET pass outs urge govt to consider them for TGT posts

: A day after the state government announced to recruit 7,471 trained graduate teachers (TGT), the aspirants, who had qualified the Haryana teachers’ eligibility test (HTET) in 2015, urged the government to consider their candidature for the posts.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The candidates made the appeal before the government as the validity of their HTET will expire in December this year. The HTET is valid for seven years and many of the aspirants urged the state government to make this test valid for lifetime.

Government should increase the duration of filling forms, say aspirants

As per the state government’s notification, the aspirants for the TGT posts can apply from October 5 to 26. However, this year’s HTET is scheduled on November 12 and 13.

The aspirants said the government should increase the duration to fill the forms for TGT posts until the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) announces the HTET results.

Jyoti Rathee, a TGT aspirant from Rohtak, said the B.Ed results are yet to be declared and many students will become eligible for TGT posts after passing November’s HTET exam.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The essential qualification for these posts is B.Ed and clearing the HTET. Many universities are yet to announce B.Ed results. If the window to fill the forms for TGT posts expires before the HTET results, dreams of many students to become teachers will be shattered as the government is recruiting teachers after a gap of 7 years,” she added.

Amit Sihag, a resident from Hisar, said he had passed the HTET exam, which is necessary to become a teacher in Haryana, in 2015 and its validation will expire in December this year.

“We have urged the state education minister to consider our forms, besides validating the HTET for lifetime like NET. Unemployment has increased a lot and candidates from the last 7 years are waiting to become regular teachers,” Sihag added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

2.59 lakh aspirants apply for HTET so far

BSEH chairman Jagbir Singh said the last date to fill the HTET exam form has been extended till October 30 and 2.59 lakh aspirants have applied so far.

“Of these, 50,929 aspirants had applied for primary teacher (PRT) category, 1.24 lakh for TGT and 83,847 for post graduate teacher (PGT). All the preparations are done and strict action will be taken against those found violating the rules,” he added.