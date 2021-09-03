HT interview: Mistrust between Capt, Sidhu must end soon, says Punjab Cong affairs in-charge Harish Rawat

Even for a Congress leader as seasoned as Harish Rawat, the dual challenge is proving a tough row to hoe. As AICC general secretary in-charge of Punjab, he has been busy for three months firefighting an internecine war between chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh and his bete noire Navjot Singh Sidhu that has only turned worse since the latter’s elevation as state Congress chief last month. At the same time, as the party’s tallest leader in Uttarakhand, Rawat is running out of time to focus on his own political sweepstakes in the home state that goes to assembly polls alongside Punjab early next year. Not surprisingly, former CM-five-time MP appeared to betray his sense of exasperation by asking the high command recently to relieve him of the Punjab responsibility. In Chandigarh for another round of parleys to defuse the Capt-Sidhu slugfest, Rawat, 73, sat down with Hindustan Times on Thursday for an exclusive interview. Edited excerpts:

Who will lead the Congress in the 2022 polls – Capt Amarinder or Sidhu?

The Congress has some established norms that are applicable to all states. Where we are in government, both the chief minister and the PCC president are there. The PCC chief is always there and represents the AICC. The CM runs the government and people want to see how you have governed the state. This is always the issue that centres round the CM and he has an important role. This is the standard practice. After the elections, MLAs sit together and almost always they resolve to leave the decision of selecting the leader to the Congress president. Therefore, who will be the face of the party is not an issue. These established norms can’t change for Harish Rawat or Punjab.

But the party had named Capt Amarinder Singh as its CM face before the 2017 polls.

We were not in the government then. Amarinder Singh Ji was PCC president at that time. He was named the chief ministerial candidate to boost the prospects. At present, we are in the government and have the PCC also. Both situations cannot be equated. Both are very important people and have their role and responsibilities.

What about your statement last week that the party will go into the polls under Capt Amarinder’s leadership?

My complete statement was not reported. I had made mention of the Congress tradition in this regard, but it was left out. It was unfortunate that some of my colleagues (in Punjab) made it an issue of public debate. Instead of talking to the media, they should have called and spoken to me.

You have visited Chandigarh several times and tried hard to solve this crisis. Why has it not been resolved so far?

Let’s look at the recent history of any political party in Punjab. The BJP was a small partner of Akalis, but they fought. There is no comparison between the Congress and the BJP. We are a democratic party, but they are not. As for the SAD, see how many Akali Dals have been formed by splinter groups. At least you should give us credit that we have stopped the situation from drifting to this level. People have high expectations from the Congress. I expect party leaders to resolve their differences and issues within the party and not go public. Still, we are far better in Punjab than our competitors.

When the Congress high command made Sidhu the PCC chief, it was expected that it would solve the issue, but it hasn’t, and the party still has two centres of power.

We were also hoping that with greater responsibility and a bigger platform under his feet, he will be able to resolve contradictions. I think he will learn by experience. We will have to understand one thing that Sidhu’s politics is based on anti-incumbency. When Sidhu was in BJP, he was criticising the SAD even though the two parties were in alliance. The issues he raised were also taken up by the Congress, but they are not so simple that you can resolve them by pressing a button. If someone who is saying that Bargari or drug issues should be solved, it is not that someone will resolve them just like that. Court is involved, greater interests are involved, and sentiments are involved. On top of it, political personalities of different parties are involved. In such a situation, I know how the chief minister has to walk on a razor’s edge on such issues. He has to ensure that there is no social or communal backlash.

Can you be more specific?

I have observed that in Bargari, Kotkapura cases, several senior officers have been chargesheeted or jailed. And it is unparalleled in the history of India. The government should have got credit but, unfortunately, I could not give credit to it. For one failure, the chargesheet struck down by the court, we have ignored successes. The same is true for drugs. Half of the convictions in drug cases in the country are in Punjab alone, half of arrests and recoveries are in the state. But some kingpins have managed to escape action till now. This does not mean the government doesn’t have the intention. Still, I am hopeful that having a very experienced and intelligent CM, some significant breakthrough will be achieved in a month or so. PPAs were also a criminal act of the Akali government. The problem is that once you enter PPAs, there is not much scope for exit. It is not just that you pass a resolution in the state assembly, and it all goes away. Despite this, there is option to force and bring them (companies) to the negotiation table and reduce the purchase price to pass on the benefit to people. Here I appreciate the concern shown by the PCC president. We cannot look at just one aspect of Sidhu’s statements. He is only being evaluated as CM’s opponent. I am looking at it from the angle that anti-incumbency is not built against us.

But he is emerging as the biggest critic of his own government.

There is difference in the way we look at it. On PPAs, electricity bill, bus permits, etc, I am as vocal as Sidhu is. Should I be seen as my own govt’s critic?

You seem convinced that the Capt government is showing both intention and direction. Does that mean that this criticism is unfounded?

These are very complex issues. We have to look at them in totality.

Why can’t the chief minister convince Sidhu about all this?

Sidhu is convinced. To certain extent, I will like him to stick on these issues. After all, I have to see everything with electoral angle also. We will find a solution to all these issues if not today, then tomorrow.

If that’s so, what is behind the tussle between Sidhu and CM?

I pray to ‘Waheguru’ with folded hands daily that mistrust between the two should end. This is significant and my role is important and critical. In politics, everything is not so easy. You have to deal with psychology of human beings. The CM has his own experience and Sidhu has his own style. When you have such people, it is difficult to make them bond, just like it is difficult with fine steel and not raw steel. It takes time.

What is the root cause of this mistrust, temperamentally they are different or there is no chemistry?

There are many things – background, personality and approach. These cannot be rectified in one day. I am quite hopeful that we will solve this problem before the elections, and everything will be in order.

Isn’t the Congress losing out in the battle of perception?

We are fortunate that our competitors are like lost gamblers otherwise we would have faced problems. I have no hesitation in admitting this.

The opposition SAD and AAP are active and aggressive on the ground but the Congress is still grappling with infighting.

Our graph was good till one or two months ago, but people have started criticising us. I think our leaders will take this changing perception as a warning bell and pay attention. I tell people that in Punjab we have plenty of experienced people, hundreds of them who are brighter than me.

Do you see any justification in the demand made by some ministers and MLAs for the CM’s removal?

It is their right to make a demand, but there is a way to convey things in the party. Sometimes, people get emotional and say things, like this demand that has come from unexpected quarters. It is not that we are ignoring what they have said. We are looking into it and will find a solution soon. We don’t want this abscess to get worse.

Do you see any merit in Sidhu camp’s demand for a Congress legislature party meeting to know the MLAs’ views?

I am not sure in what context he has said this. We do not want to be reduced to a debating forum on these issues. We are a party in government and do not want to keep debating all the time as it will not work. We are going towards the solution. That’s why I discussed with the CM on Wednesday the points mentioned by Sidhu in his memorandum.

Are you convinced with what the CM has done so far?

I am convinced that the CM is quite anxious to find the results.

What about all this talk of cabinet rejig?

In our meeting, we had no discussion on cabinet reshuffle. Our focus was entirely on action points. Whenever it (reshuffle) is to be done, it will require approval from the Congress president. This is not my mandate.

What about apprehensions that some dissenters are being targeted by the district administrations in their constituencies?

This issue has been raised. I have also discussed it very seriously. Such things cannot be allowed. We are in favour of neutral administration but any plotting against our ministers and MLAs in our government is not acceptable to us. This is a bad commentary on our rule. I understand no such thing is happening except one or two changes at some places.

How do you look at Sidhu and his supporters repeatedly suggesting that Capt Amarinder is not taking action in sacrilege and drug cases because he is in collusion with the Badals?

Circumstances have placed him in such a situation. Punjab is the only state where cases sent to CBI by the previous Akali government have been brought back by the state government. Tell me has this happened in any other state till now. He has not able to defend himself well (against such talk). It is the duty of the party to do this.

But all this is being said by the Punjab Congress president.

He (Sidhu) is saying that there is this perception, and we need to break it. I am also saying this. We have to break it together. I expect the PPCC chief and ministers to work with the CM in breaking this perception.

There is strong perception that Sidhu’s elevation and 18-point agenda have eroded the Amarinder’s authority.

We are an old party and I have been a chief minister myself. Do you think I do not understand that if the CM’s authority is eroded whom will it hurt? Circumstances were such that we needed to take a decision. Unfortunately, the CM took a public stand. I had advised him against taking a stand in public. If any decision was taken against his stand, it was not eroding his authority. In democracy, nobody is the last word. Sometimes, the Congress president’s decision is changed by the working committee.

As Uttarakhand is going to polls with Punjab, what is happening on your request to divest you of this charge?

The party has given me so much. I am committed to following the directions of the party leadership. I have left the decision to it. If we do not do this, the party will not survive. Unfortunately, some of our friends are not realising this factor. This is why the Congress is seen in bad light sometimes. When the party provides you a platform, it is your duty to deliver to the party.

You have to come to Punjab again and again. Are you happy with the situation? Do you think it was resolved to some extent when Sidhu was appointed?

In any religion, husband and wife are never asked are you happy or not. We have to do our duty. I am wedded to Congress. It is not even a contract marriage. It is a relationship of a lifetime.

How do you look at first five weeks of Sidhu as president?

It is mixed. He is learning fast. I have seen his statements. He has appreciated the government on fixing the sugarcane purchase price. He started as an anti-incumbency leader and he is moulding himself as the leader of a political party which is ruling the state.

You once said that Sidhu is like a Rafale. Is he in control or gone out of control?

Rafale is always in control. Its control system is excellent. I have not wasted my 55 years in politics. You should have some faith in my art. Our Rafale will hit the opposition. We are refining its weaponry system.