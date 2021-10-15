Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Huge quantities of contraband recovered in Pulwama
chandigarh news

Huge quantities of contraband recovered in Pulwama

A police team raided the specific locations in Pulwama and during searches, the officers recovered 27kg of cannabis leaves and 28kg of poppy straw
A police spokesperson said Kakapora police station received a specific information that Gulzar Ahmad alias Beta and Mohammad Rafiq, both residents of Mohanviji Kakapora, have indulged in drug peddling and hoarding of a huge quantities of contraband in their houses in Pulwama. (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on Oct 15, 2021 02:20 AM IST
By Press Trust Of India, Srinagar

Huge quantities of contraband substances were recovered in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said.

A police spokesperson said Kakapora police station received a specific information that Gulzar Ahmad alias Beta and Mohammad Rafiq, both residents of Mohanviji Kakapora, have indulged in drug peddling and hoarding of a huge quantities of narcotic substances in their houses. A police team raided the specific locations and during searches, the officers recovered 27kg of cannabis leaves and 28kg of poppy straw, he said.

However, the accused managed to escape and efforts are on to arrest them, the spokesperson added. Police have registered cases and further investigations have been initiated, he said.

